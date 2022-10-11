MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Tuesday's ScheduleOctober 11, 2022
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Tuesday's Schedule
The 2022 MLB playoffs saw the Wild Card Series live up to its name with everything from colossal comebacks and walk-off blasts to lights-out pitching and brilliant offense.
Could the Divisional Series be even better? Yes, actually.
The stakes are higher, the competition is greater and the rosters feature some of the top talents in the business.
With all four series getting started on Tuesday, let's spotlight some of the biggest storylines entering play.
Playoff Picture, Tuesday Schedule
Playoff Bracket
American League
No. 1 Houston Astros vs. No. 5 Seattle Mariners
No. 2 New York Yankees vs. No. 3 Cleveland Guardians
National League
No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 5 San Diego Padres
No. 2 Atlanta Braves vs. No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies
Tuesday Schedule
Phillies at Braves, 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX
Mariners at Astros, 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS
Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m. ET on TBS
Padres at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. ET on FS1
Rest vs. Rust
Nearly a month has passed since the Dodgers locked up a playoff berth and an NL West title in back-to-back days. Meanwhile, it's been barely a week since the Phillies secured the postseason's final ticket.
While L.A. was allowed to breathe easily down the stretch, Philly had to keep the pedal floored through the finish line. That continued over the weekend, as the Phillies had to sweat out their Wild Card Series collision with the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Dodgers—along with the other top two seeds in each league—were free to watch the action from the comfy confines of their own homes.
So, who's in a better position now? Is it the frontrunners, who had time to align their playoff rotations and rest anyone who needed it? Or can the lower seeds build on the momentum generated over the weekend and use it to power pass clubs who maybe haven't played a critical contest in a while?
Since there isn't a huge disparity in talent at this time of year, secondary factors like these can often tip the scales in one direction or the other.
Aces in the Hole
While the Wild Card participants are at least three-deep in their playoff rotations by this point, the top seeds get to start the festivities with their absolute best on the bump Tuesday.
The slate features no shortage of Cy Young candidates.
Atlanta gets things going with Max Fried, who had twice as many wins (14) as losses (seven), posted a pristine 2.48 ERA and punched out 170 hitters in 185.1 innings. Then, Houston turns to Justin Verlander, a former Cy Young winner who's once again working his wizardry despite coming off of 2020 Tommy John surgery. Somehow, this might be the 39-year-old's best work yet, including a minuscule 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP.
Later, New York gives the ball to Gerrit Cole, who managed 257 strikeouts in only 200.2 innings. Finally, Los Angeles closes with Julio Urias, who went 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.
If baseball's biggest stars truly shine brightest in October, it could be a long night for the lower seeds hoping to pull off an upset.