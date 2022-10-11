MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Tuesday's Schedule

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2022 MLB playoffs saw the Wild Card Series live up to its name with everything from colossal comebacks and walk-off blasts to lights-out pitching and brilliant offense.

Could the Divisional Series be even better? Yes, actually.

The stakes are higher, the competition is greater and the rosters feature some of the top talents in the business.

With all four series getting started on Tuesday, let's spotlight some of the biggest storylines entering play.

