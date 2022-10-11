    MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Tuesday's Schedule

    MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Tuesday's Schedule

      ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 04: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning during the game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      The 2022 MLB playoffs saw the Wild Card Series live up to its name with everything from colossal comebacks and walk-off blasts to lights-out pitching and brilliant offense.

      Could the Divisional Series be even better? Yes, actually.

      The stakes are higher, the competition is greater and the rosters feature some of the top talents in the business.

      With all four series getting started on Tuesday, let's spotlight some of the biggest storylines entering play.

    Playoff Picture, Tuesday Schedule

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Braves 9-1. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Playoff Bracket

      American League

      No. 1 Houston Astros vs. No. 5 Seattle Mariners

      No. 2 New York Yankees vs. No. 3 Cleveland Guardians

      National League

      No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 5 San Diego Padres

      No. 2 Atlanta Braves vs. No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies

      Tuesday Schedule

      Phillies at Braves, 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX

      Mariners at Astros, 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS

      Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m. ET on TBS

      Padres at Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. ET on FS1

    Rest vs. Rust

      LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks back as he walks on to the field during a workout before the MLB National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      Nearly a month has passed since the Dodgers locked up a playoff berth and an NL West title in back-to-back days. Meanwhile, it's been barely a week since the Phillies secured the postseason's final ticket.

      While L.A. was allowed to breathe easily down the stretch, Philly had to keep the pedal floored through the finish line. That continued over the weekend, as the Phillies had to sweat out their Wild Card Series collision with the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Dodgers—along with the other top two seeds in each league—were free to watch the action from the comfy confines of their own homes.

      So, who's in a better position now? Is it the frontrunners, who had time to align their playoff rotations and rest anyone who needed it? Or can the lower seeds build on the momentum generated over the weekend and use it to power pass clubs who maybe haven't played a critical contest in a while?

      Since there isn't a huge disparity in talent at this time of year, secondary factors like these can often tip the scales in one direction or the other.

    MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for Tuesday's Schedule
    Aces in the Hole

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros walks to the dugout at the end of the first inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
      Logan Riely/Getty Images

      While the Wild Card participants are at least three-deep in their playoff rotations by this point, the top seeds get to start the festivities with their absolute best on the bump Tuesday.

      The slate features no shortage of Cy Young candidates.

      Atlanta gets things going with Max Fried, who had twice as many wins (14) as losses (seven), posted a pristine 2.48 ERA and punched out 170 hitters in 185.1 innings. Then, Houston turns to Justin Verlander, a former Cy Young winner who's once again working his wizardry despite coming off of 2020 Tommy John surgery. Somehow, this might be the 39-year-old's best work yet, including a minuscule 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP.

      Later, New York gives the ball to Gerrit Cole, who managed 257 strikeouts in only 200.2 innings. Finally, Los Angeles closes with Julio Urias, who went 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

      If baseball's biggest stars truly shine brightest in October, it could be a long night for the lower seeds hoping to pull off an upset.

