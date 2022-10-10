Nick Saban Hopeful Bryce Young Will Return from Injury for Alabama vs. Tennessee

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a positive update on quarterback Bryce Young ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee.

"Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week," Saban told reporters Monday. "But this is something nobody can predict how quickly he'll get an opportunity to do what he needs to do."

Young suffered a shoulder injury in the Oct. 1 win over Arkansas, causing him to miss Saturday's narrow victory against Texas A&M. If he is unable to play next game, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe will get another start on the road against the sixth-ranked Volunteers.

Milroe had three touchdown passes in the win over Texas A&M, adding 83 rushing yards, although he also had one interception and two lost fumbles.

"You can't turn the ball over and not execute plays like they're designed," Saban said of Milroe.

Tennessee represents an even tougher challenge after allowing just 17.8 points per game this season.

Young has 14 touchdown passes on the year with just three interceptions, building off his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign from 2021. The quarterback totaled 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns last year in his first season as a starter.

Saban initially called Young day-to-day after the injury, and he appeared confident the quarterback would be available against Texas A&M.

"Bryce has been practicing, and all week, he's been saying that he could play," Saban told ESPN's Chris Low on Thursday.

Young was even announced as the starter on Saturday, although he remained on the bench.