Rob Manfred: MLB Record Book Can't Be Changed amid Aaron Judge, Barry Bonds HR Debate

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Barry Bonds will remain the single-season home run leader despite calls for Aaron Judge to take the crown:

Judge set the American League record with 62 home runs for the New York Yankees this year, although he fell short of Bonds' all-time record of 73 in 2001. Despite the numbers, some fans want the record book changed due to Bonds' alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Manfred believes the record will stand, although context is necessary.

"Different things happen in different years—the ball was different, the height of the mound was different—and fans make their own judgements," the commissioner said.

Roger Maris Jr. has been arguably the most prominent voice calling for an adjustment to the official records after his father initially set the home run record in 1961 with 61 homers. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa passed that mark in 1998, but both players and Bonds have been linked to performance-enhancing drugs.

Maris Jr. called Judge the "clean home run king" while arguing baseball should classify the steroid era separately.

"Baseball should consider making two separate home run records," Maris said. "PED home runs and home runs. Baseball's commissioner established separate home run records in 1961. Babe Ruth was credited as the home run king with 60. Roger Maris was credited for his 61 separately under 162 games."

Baseball Hall of Famer voters chose not to induct Bonds during his 10 years of eligibility, although he remains both the single-season and career home run leader in MLB history.

Manfred has showed no indication he will change the record book.