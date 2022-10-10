Mets' Pete Alonso Talks 'Disbanding of the Group' Ahead of deGrom, Diaz Hitting FA

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Mets star Pete Alonso expects significant changes this offseason after the team's playoff loss to the San Diego Padres.

"It hurts. To be honest, it hurts," Alonso told reporters. "It's not just the losing. It's about the disbanding of the group."

The Mets could lose several key players to free agency this offseason, including closer Edwin Diaz and center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Ace pitcher Jacob deGrom has a player option and has said he plans to opt out, while fellow starters Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker can also opt for free agency.

Nimmo said after the game that he's "definitely interested in coming back," although deGrom refused to answer questions about his future.

"I'm not going to discuss any contract stuff," the two-time Cy Young Award winner said.

Diaz also didn't give any assurances he will return to the Mets next season.

"I hope the team comes to me quick to talk," he said. "I hope we got the best offer. We'll take the best offer for me and my family."

Alonso's response seems to indicate he's expecting several players to leave before next year.

The Mets finished 101-61, tied for the third-best record in the majors, but it could be hard to replicate without three-fifths of the starting rotation, an All-Star closer and leadoff hitter.

On the other hand, the organization is clearly willing to spend, finishing 2022 with the highest payroll in baseball. Even if the Mets are unable to re-sign their own players, they could be aggressive in free agency this winter.

With Max Scherzer returning for his second season with the team and Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte among those in the lineup, New York could remain a contention in 2023 and beyond.