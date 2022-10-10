MLB Playoffs 2022: Early Hot Takes from MLB Twitter for ALDS, NLDS

2 of 3

Julio Rodriguez (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners stunned Toronto in the wild-card round, coming back from seven runs down in Game 2 to eliminate the Blue Jays and move on to an AL Division Series showdown with the top-seeded Houston Astros.

It is not the first time the teams have met this season.

The defending American League champions ended Seattle's momentous 14-game winning stream earlier this season, and now, the Mariners have the opportunity at grander revenge.



Given the fact that it has been over two decades since the Mariners have appeared in the postseason, though, the idea of their knocking off the AL's best is comical to some.

The Astros have been so dominant in the American League over the last half-decade that there is reason to be skeptical of a team for which it has been an entire generation since its last playoff victory.

A great rotation, strong hitting and playoff experience fuels Houston, not to mention the desire to avenge last year's World Series loss to Atlanta. The Mariners, though, have a solid bullpen, too, and if the 2022 playoffs have taught us anything, it's that pitching is often the difference between wins and losses.

The Astros staff stands at a 2.90 ERA, while Seattle sits at 3.59, both top-five in the AL. Both have top-four marks among AL pens, too, with Houston coming in at No. 1 (2.80) to Seattle's No. 4 (3.33).



A team's ability to shut down the opposition's bats and keep the score close enough for a single swing to be the difference in the game far trumps the length between a team's trips to the postseason.

Still, it's advantage: Houston.

