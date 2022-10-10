Lionel Messi Ruled out for PSG's UCL Match vs. Benfica with 'Minor' Calf Injury

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain announced that Lionel Messi will miss Tuesday's Champions League match against Benfica because of a minor calf injury.

Messi wasn't in the squad for PSG's 0-0 draw with Stade de Reims on Saturday. His status for their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture with Marseille this Sunday is unclear.

The 35-year-old is looking more like his usual self following an underwhelming first season in the French capital. He has five goals and seven assists through nine matches in Ligue 1 and another two goals and one assist at the halfway mark of the Champions League group stage.

Messi was Paris Saint-Germain's lone goalscorer in a 1-1 draw with Benfica in their first meeting.

Without Messi, PSG aren't lacking in firepower with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. The squad is generally looking more cohesive under manager Christophe Galtier as well.

Still, Benfica have been difficult to break down defensively this season. They've allowed five goals in nine league Primeira Liga matches and two goals in their first three UCL fixtures.

Roger Schmidt's side will presumably sit deep to counter PSG's attacking threat. In that 1-1 draw, Benfica finished with 40 percent of possession and saw their opponents complete twice as many passes.

Even into his mid-30s, Messi has the singular ability to create something from nothing. His absence will undoubtedly make it harder for Paris Saint-Germain to come away with three points on Tuesday.