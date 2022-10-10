Max Scherzer Calls Mets' Playoff Loss to Padres 'A Kick in the Balls'

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Mets failed to advance to the divisional series after a 101-win regular season with Sunday night's 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Round.

The team is understandably taking the loss hard, and starting pitcher Max Scherzer told reporters that the way New York's season ended felt like "a kick in the balls."

For much of the 2022 season, the Mets looked like one of the best teams in the majors and a lock to win the NL East. Things fell apart for New York on the final weekend when the team was swept by the Atlanta Braves, which allowed them to overtake the Mets for the division crown.

Still, a team coming off a 101-61 season appeared to be poised for playoff success. However, the Mets got off to a horrific start when Scherzer had the worst playoff outing of his career in Game 1 against the Padres.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner surrendered a postseason career-worst four homers in 4.2 innings of work that gave San Diego a 7-1 victory. The win was all the momentum the Padres needed while visiting CitiField, as they bounced back from a 7-3 loss in Game 2 by limiting the Mets to just one hit in Sunday's elimination game.

Since the Mets made it to the World Series in 2015, the team has made the playoffs just twice and lost in the Wild Card Round both times. Prior to this year, New York had a five-year postseason drought.