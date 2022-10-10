X

MLB Twitter Erupts After Padres' Joe Musgrove Checked for Foreign Substance vs. Mets

Erin WalshOctober 10, 2022

Umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) checks for substances behind the ears of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) during the sixth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove was dealing against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field in Flushing on Sunday night.

Musgrove was pitching so good—allowing just one hit and striking out five—that Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a substance check on the San Diego starting pitcher in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Umpires went on to check Musgrove's ears and glove but found nothing. He was allowed to remain in the game. The Padres were leading 4-0 when Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove.

ESPN @espn

Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a substance check on Joe Musgrove. <br><br>The umpires looked at Musgrove's hand, glove, hat and ears.<br><br>They found nothing and Musgrove remained in the game. <a href="https://t.co/UVyzzuTK3T">pic.twitter.com/UVyzzuTK3T</a>

The substance check set Twitter ablaze:

Andrew McCutchen @TheCUTCH22

Here we go. I guarantee Musgrove has Red Hot on his ears. Pitchers use it as mechanism to stay locked in during games. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys thinks it helps them but in no way is it “sticky.” Buck is smart tho. Could be trying to just throw him off.

Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes

Musgrove has thrown just 65 pitches with one out in the sixth. I would want him out of the game if I were the Mets, too.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA

So Joe Musgrove isn't cheating, the Mets offense just sucks

Adam Duxter @AdamDuxter

Imagine being so successful at your job that a competitor requests a third party to rub your ears

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

I’m wrong… Musgrovr is just pitching his ass off😂

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

What a stunt. Bush league nonsense.

Mike DiGiovanna @MikeDiGiovanna

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a> RHP Joe Musgrove literally rubs his nose while looking at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> dugout after striking out Nido for second out, then has a few words for Buck Showalter as sixth inning ends. High drama in Citi Field.

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

Joe Musgrove now after the substance check: <a href="https://t.co/2W9DdAxYOo">pic.twitter.com/2W9DdAxYOo</a>

Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

The Mets are so desperate that they have resorted to checking Joe Musgrove’s ears for foreign substances.

Nick Brooks @NickBrooksWTVY

Buck, your offense just can’t hit. Deal with it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Padres?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Padres</a>

Stephen Schoch @bigdonkey47

The only thing they found goin on with Joe Musgrove <a href="https://t.co/3e33DWjsin">pic.twitter.com/3e33DWjsin</a>

R. Cornelius Friar III @RadioFriar

Joe Musgrove owns you, Mets. <a href="https://t.co/h2NR0BHQud">pic.twitter.com/h2NR0BHQud</a>

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Mets are so embarrassed by this performance that they have the umpire giving Joe Musgrove an ear massage on national TV.

Michael Wilbon @RealMikeWilbon

Just became the biggest Joe Musgrove fan after that whinny ass performance from the Mets dugout…

Sam Neher @SamNeher24

Joe Musgrove was already a San Diego king. He’s now a San Diego god

EJ Norman @theRealEJNorman

Joe Musgrove: <a href="https://t.co/43BWma0fUI">pic.twitter.com/43BWma0fUI</a>

Evan Daniel @itsmrevandaniel

Joe Musgrove to the umps next inning. <a href="https://t.co/rEKLAYnFXF">pic.twitter.com/rEKLAYnFXF</a>

Marty Caswell @MartyCaswell

Where will the mural of Joe Musgrove's ear go?

The winner of Sunday's Padres-Mets game moves on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

If the Mets lose, it will be the seventh straight year they have either failed to make the postseason or failed to make it past the wild-card round. It would be a tough break for a talented roster that includes Jacob deGrom, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz.

