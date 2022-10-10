MLB Twitter Erupts After Padres' Joe Musgrove Checked for Foreign Substance vs. Mets

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove was dealing against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field in Flushing on Sunday night.

Musgrove was pitching so good—allowing just one hit and striking out five—that Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a substance check on the San Diego starting pitcher in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Umpires went on to check Musgrove's ears and glove but found nothing. He was allowed to remain in the game. The Padres were leading 4-0 when Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove.

The winner of Sunday's Padres-Mets game moves on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

If the Mets lose, it will be the seventh straight year they have either failed to make the postseason or failed to make it past the wild-card round. It would be a tough break for a talented roster that includes Jacob deGrom, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz.