Blue Jays' George Springer Suffered Concussion, Shoulder Injury in Collision

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer suffered a concussion from his collision in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series vs. the Seattle Mariners.

General manager Ross Atkins told reporters Springer was diagnosed with a concussion and sprained shoulder.

The four-time All-Star exited the team's Game 2 loss to the Mariners in the eighth inning after colliding with teammate Bo Bichette on a fly ball. Interim manager John Schneider told reporters after the game he was "going to be evaluated for a couple of different things."

It was a disappointing finish to a solid year for Springer and the Blue Jays. Toronto became the third team in MLB history to blow a lead of at least seven runs in a playoff game.

The 33-year-old had another productive year at the plate, rebounding nicely from a 2021 campaign in which he was limited to 78 games. He posted a .267/.342/.472 slash line to go along with 25 home runs and 76 RBI.

The veteran outfielder helped the team finish second in wOBA (.331) and wRC+ (117), per FanGraphs.

Springer has four more years to run on his six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto. He's not going anywhere and neither should the Blue Jays as they look to return to the postseason in 2023.