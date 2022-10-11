X

    Blue Jays' George Springer Suffered Concussion, Shoulder Injury in Collision

    TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 29: Toronto Blue Jays Designated Hitter George Springer (4) heads to the dugout during the regular season MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays on August 29, 2022 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer suffered a concussion from his collision in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series vs. the Seattle Mariners.

    General manager Ross Atkins told reporters Springer was diagnosed with a concussion and sprained shoulder.

    The four-time All-Star exited the team's Game 2 loss to the Mariners in the eighth inning after colliding with teammate Bo Bichette on a fly ball. Interim manager John Schneider told reporters after the game he was "going to be evaluated for a couple of different things."

    It was a disappointing finish to a solid year for Springer and the Blue Jays. Toronto became the third team in MLB history to blow a lead of at least seven runs in a playoff game.

    The 33-year-old had another productive year at the plate, rebounding nicely from a 2021 campaign in which he was limited to 78 games. He posted a .267/.342/.472 slash line to go along with 25 home runs and 76 RBI.

    The veteran outfielder helped the team finish second in wOBA (.331) and wRC+ (117), per FanGraphs.

    Springer has four more years to run on his six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto. He's not going anywhere and neither should the Blue Jays as they look to return to the postseason in 2023.

