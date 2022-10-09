AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia returned to No. 1 in the Week 7 Associated Press poll after moving to 6-0 on Saturday.

Both Alabama and Georgia won their games after a narrow margin separated the two SEC teams in last week's ranking. The squads took different paths to victory, however, with the Bulldogs dominating Auburn while the Crimson Tide barely survived against Texas A&M.

Voters dropped Alabama down to third in the ranking as a result, creating some significant movement in the latest Top 25.

AP Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. North Carolina State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

22. Texas

23. Kentucky

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Alabama had to play without Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who was dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered a week earlier. Backup Jalen Milroe did his part, throwing three touchdown passes, but the Crimson Tide still struggled to pull away from Texas A&M.

It was up to the defense to make a key stop on the final play of the game:

It was enough to keep Alabama undefeated, although the squad will have a tough test in its next game against Tennessee.

Tennessee is now No. 6 in the latest poll after a dominant 40-13 showing against LSU.

Hendon Hooker threw two touchdown passes while Jabari Small added two scores on the ground as the Volunteers earned their third win over a ranked team this year.

UCLA is also on the rise, moving up to No. 11 after a 42-32 win over Utah.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson totaled four passing and one rushing touchdown, including a long play to Logan Loya.

The Bruins are now 6-0 and a legitimate contender in the Pac-12, while Utah dropped to No. 20 after its second loss in the year.

Kentucky also fell in the poll to No. 22 after a 24-14 home loss to South Carolina. With starting quarterback Will Levis unavailable, the Wildcats struggled offensively and lost their second straight game.

Not every top team had trouble on Saturday, as Georgia cruised to a 42-10 win over Auburn thanks to six rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson all won by at least 20 on the road to remain in the Top Five, although all in a different order compared to last week. Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State each earned at least 10 first-place votes in a divided poll.

It sets up an exciting Week 7 schedule, featuring Alabama traveling to Tennessee and Michigan hosting Penn State.