MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 9 Schedule

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets have the only Wild Card series that went the distance.

The Mets forced Game 3 with a Game 2 win on Saturday night behind Jacob deGrom.

San Diego took Game 1 after it roughed up Max Scherzer with a handful of home runs.

Despite all the great starting pitchers in the series, there have been 18 runs plated between the two sides.

San Diego scored all seven of its Game 1 runs in the 4.2 innings in which Scherzer was on the mound.

New York took two runs off Blake Snell in Game 2 before it erupted in the seventh inning against Adrian Morejon.

The only pitchers that will not be available for Sunday's Game 3 are the starters from the first two contests.

San Diego will throw Joe Musgrove against New York's Chris Bassitt to start, but they could be on short leashes if they struggle.

New York made the most peculiar move of the series so far, as it sent Edwin Diaz out to pitch the seventh inning of Game 2. Diaz's appearance lasted into the eighth, but he should still be fresh if the Mets need him to finish off the series.

The winner of Sunday's Game 3 faces a quick turnaround to Tuesday to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.