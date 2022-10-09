Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Honored by Cardinals Twitter After Phillies' Sweep

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The legendary careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have come to an end.

The St. Louis Cardinals duo will officially hang up the cleats this weekend after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series.

The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday to punch their ticket to the National League Division Series for the first time since 2011, when they were defeated by Molina, Pujols and the Cardinals in five games.

While Twitter was understandably hyped up about Philadelphia's win, it was also a time to reflect on the legendary careers of two future Hall of Famers:

Both Molina and Pujols announced before the 2022 campaign that this year would be their last in Major League Baseball. Molina spent his entire 19-year career in St. Louis while Pujols signed a one-year deal to return to the franchise this year after stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite their ages (Molina is 40 and Pujols is 42), both players were key pieces for the Cardinals this season.

Molina slashed .214/.233/.302 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 78 games, while Pujols hit .270/.345/.550 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI in 109 games. He had an incredible second half that saw him join the 700 home run club.

Molina retires a two-time World Series champion, 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, four-time Platinum Glove winner and a one-time Silver Slugger winner. Pujols hangs up the cleats a two-time World Series champion, 11-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover, six-time Silver Slugger, a Batting Title winner, NLCS MVP and three-time NL MVP.

Incredible careers for two players who will surely find their names in Cooperstown when eligible.