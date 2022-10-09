X

    Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Honored by Cardinals Twitter After Phillies' Sweep

    Erin WalshOctober 9, 2022

    PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals and Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals receive commemorative bases from the Pittsburgh Pirates in honor of their upcoming retirement from baseball before the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on October 4, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    The legendary careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have come to an end.

    The St. Louis Cardinals duo will officially hang up the cleats this weekend after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series.

    The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday to punch their ticket to the National League Division Series for the first time since 2011, when they were defeated by Molina, Pujols and the Cardinals in five games.

    While Twitter was understandably hyped up about Philadelphia's win, it was also a time to reflect on the legendary careers of two future Hall of Famers:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    There will never be another one like Albert Pujols 🤖 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a> <br><br>• 3x MVP<br>• 11x All-Star<br>• Rookie of the Year<br>• 2x World Series champ<br>• 3,000 hit club<br>• 700 HR club<br>• 2nd-most career RBI in MLB history<br><br>Salute to a Hall of Fame career 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/tlbpXWtdKC">pic.twitter.com/tlbpXWtdKC</a>

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    Phillies shut out the Cardinals, and the <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have ended. We’ve known for months that this day would come, yet the finality is jarring. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    An incredible final ride for Albert Pujols &amp; Yadier Molina 👏<br><br>We'll see you in Cooperstown.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STLCards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STLCards</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/cWTYSGf8kb">pic.twitter.com/cWTYSGf8kb</a>

    Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

    Never was a moment too big for Albert Pujols while wearing a Cardinals uniform

    Ryan @The_Ryan_Shull

    End of an era. <br><br>Thank you Albert Pujols &amp; Yadier Molina

    Ryan Fagan @ryanfagan

    Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both singled in their final career ABs. Both times with the game on the line. Hard to be surprised by either ending. Fighters to the finish.<br><br>Wasn't enough, though.

    Jon Alba @JonAlba

    Albert Pujols is one of the greatest athletes I’ll ever have seen in my lifetime.<br><br>What a special year. See you in Cooperstown.<br><br>Salute.

    Lukas Weese @Weesesports

    Albert Pujols:<br><br>⚾11 All-Star<br>⚾2x World Series champion<br>⚾3x NL MVP<br>⚾703 career HRs<br><br>Yadier Molina:<br><br>⚾10x All-Star<br>⚾2x World Series champion<br>⚾9x Gold Glove Award<br>⚾Silver Slugger Award<br><br>Hat tip to two incredible players on their retirements.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STLCards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STLCards</a> <a href="https://t.co/rlsbcAQfDT">pic.twitter.com/rlsbcAQfDT</a>

    Rachael Boyd☀️ @rachxboyd

    I don’t know what to say. I genuinely did not think it would end this way.<br>I do not have the words to say what Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols have meant to me as a baseball fan.<br>I’m really, really, really sad.

    morgan @STLmorgan

    All I’m going to say is I love Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina with my whole heart and they defined baseball for me since I can even remember existing, and I could never thank them enough for everything

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    The crowd still standing, wanting one last glimpse of Pujols and Molina, as they played their final game of their careers

    BallPark Buzz @BallParkBuzz

    Dear Pujols and Molina,<br><br>Thank you for being incredible ambassadors of the game of baseball. <br><br>I learned so much about the game from you. <br><br>You will be missed but we will see in you Cooperstown in 5 years.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> <a href="https://t.co/YLob8XHpPy">pic.twitter.com/YLob8XHpPy</a>

    Alexis Kraft @TheAlexisKraft

    thank you albert pujols and yadier molina for being st. louis cardinals legends. like so many others, you two provided me with amazing baseball memories for so long. <br><br>st. louis cardinals baseball IS pujols and molina. we love you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stlcards?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stlcards</a> <a href="https://t.co/2ZEjELcrJu">pic.twitter.com/2ZEjELcrJu</a>

    Both Molina and Pujols announced before the 2022 campaign that this year would be their last in Major League Baseball. Molina spent his entire 19-year career in St. Louis while Pujols signed a one-year deal to return to the franchise this year after stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

    Despite their ages (Molina is 40 and Pujols is 42), both players were key pieces for the Cardinals this season.

    Molina slashed .214/.233/.302 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 78 games, while Pujols hit .270/.345/.550 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI in 109 games. He had an incredible second half that saw him join the 700 home run club.

    Molina retires a two-time World Series champion, 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, four-time Platinum Glove winner and a one-time Silver Slugger winner. Pujols hangs up the cleats a two-time World Series champion, 11-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover, six-time Silver Slugger, a Batting Title winner, NLCS MVP and three-time NL MVP.

    Incredible careers for two players who will surely find their names in Cooperstown when eligible.

