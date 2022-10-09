Phillies vs. Braves: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card

0 of 4

Dilip Vishwanat/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies passed the first test upon their return to the postseason by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round.

Philadelphia has a larger challenge on its plate in the National League Division Series against its NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is the seasoned postseason team looking to defend its World Series crown. The Braves displayed their playoff mettle by sweeping the New York Mets in the final week of the regular season to take the division title away from the Mets.

Philadelphia played third fiddle to Atlanta and New York in the NL East all season long. The Phillies produced an 8-11 mark against the Braves and they stand a chance in the NLDS with two strong starting pitchers in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

However, Philadelphia will not face a struggling offense, like it did in St. Louis. Atlanta scored 14 runs in its final two regular-season clashes with the Phillies and posted at least five runs in seven of its last 11 games.

The all-NL East clash begins on Tuesday inside Truist Park. The best-of-five series is scheduled to take place over six days, so if it goes the distance, pitching depth will be vital.