Phillies vs. Braves: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild CardOctober 9, 2022
Phillies vs. Braves: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card
The Philadelphia Phillies passed the first test upon their return to the postseason by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round.
Philadelphia has a larger challenge on its plate in the National League Division Series against its NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta is the seasoned postseason team looking to defend its World Series crown. The Braves displayed their playoff mettle by sweeping the New York Mets in the final week of the regular season to take the division title away from the Mets.
Philadelphia played third fiddle to Atlanta and New York in the NL East all season long. The Phillies produced an 8-11 mark against the Braves and they stand a chance in the NLDS with two strong starting pitchers in Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
However, Philadelphia will not face a struggling offense, like it did in St. Louis. Atlanta scored 14 runs in its final two regular-season clashes with the Phillies and posted at least five runs in seven of its last 11 games.
The all-NL East clash begins on Tuesday inside Truist Park. The best-of-five series is scheduled to take place over six days, so if it goes the distance, pitching depth will be vital.
Series Odds and Schedule
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Series Odds
Atlanta (-190; bet $190 to win $100)
Philadelphia (+160; bet $100 to win $160)
Series Schedule
Game 1: Tuesday, October 11 at Atlanta
Game 2: Wednesday, October 12 at Atlanta
Game 3: Friday, October 14 at Philadelphia
Game 4: Saturday, October 15 at Philadelphia (if necessary)
Game 5: Sunday, October 16 at Atlanta (if necessary)
Pitching Depth Will Be Vital
Pitching is vital in any postseason series, but it will be especially important in the Philadelphia-Atlanta series.
The NLDS schedule is not kind to any of the four teams left in the bracket. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday and Game 5 will take place next Sunday if necessary.
The Game 1 starters will be able to pitch on full rest in Game 5, but other than that, pitchers that throw multiple times in the series will be on short rest.
Philadelphia possesses a strong one-two punch in Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Both right-handed hurlers shined in their starts against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Phillies could opt to throw Wheeler and Nola to start the series, or allow them to pitch on more rest in Games 2 and 3.
Philadelphia's problem is its pitching depth drops off after Wheeler and Nola. Ranger Suarez turned in four six-inning starts in September and he is likely the team's third starter in any situation. Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard have not been good enough to warrant postseason starts.
Atlanta can throw Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton in the first three games and it could go to Jake Odorizzi if needed in Game 4. Spencer Strider finished the regular season on the injured list with an oblique injury. Strdier's status will be watched closely over the next few days to see if he will be included on the NLDS roster.
Atlanta's pitchers also have the experience edge from the postseason runs over the last few years. That could ease their nerves as they try to deal with the divisional matchup.
Suarez, Gibson or Syndergaard could step up for the Phillies, but they need to rely on Wheeler and Nola to win at least one game to extend the series to multiple games in Philadelphia.
Atlanta's Lineup Comes in Hot
Philadelphia's challenge will be harder in the NLDS because Atlanta enters the postseason in much better offensive form compared to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Atlanta scored 14 runs in a three-game sweep over the New York Mets. The sweep was part of a run of games in which the Braves scored at least four runs in seven of eight games.
The Braves started that run by posting 14 runs in the final two games of their series with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Suarez and Nola slowed them down in the first two games of that series.
In comparison, St. Louis scored two or fewer runs on eight occasions in the final 15 regular-season games. The Cardinals' offensive inefficiency was on display in the Wild Card series, as they scored just three runs versus the Phillies.
Atlanta won a pair of low-scoring NLDS games and a 5-4 contest against the Milwaukee Brewers last season to kick off their World Series run.
They won four NLCS and World Series games by plating five or more runs. Ronald Acuna Jr., Dansby Swanson and Co. could post similar totals against a familiar pitching staff.
Philadelphia may have to match Atlanta's offensive potential and a development from Saturday's win over the Cardinals may aid it at the plate.
Can Bryce Harper Get Hot?
Bryce Harper's home run on Saturday was a welcome sight for the Phillies.
Harper produced a .662 OPS and .205 batting average in September. He only had 18 hits in 88 at-bats last month.
Harper went 2-for-4 in Saturday's win and that could serve as a catalyst for the rest of the postseason.
The Phillies need a few of their power bats to show up in the NLDS to match what Atlanta is capable of with its top-end hitting talent.
A red-hot Harper at the plate could build confidence around the rest of the order and alter Atlanta's strategy on how to pitch him in certain situations.
Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto will be asked to come up with big hits as well, but the Phillies have been waiting for Harper to get hot, and if he does that in the postseason, the No. 6 seed could advance further than the NLDS.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.