Mets Twitter Relieved After NY Forces Game 3 in MLB Wild-Card Series vs. Padres

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Mets overcame a disastrous postseason start on Friday to keep their 2022 campaign alive on Saturday with a 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres to knot their best-of-three National League wild-card series at one game apiece.

Home runs from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso and a two-RBI double via Jeff McNeil paced the offense. On the mound, Jacob deGrom tossed six innings of two-run ball while striking out eight, and closer Edwin Diaz got five outs after relieving the starter.

The Padres got the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, but Seth Lugo induced a Josh Bell groundout with the bases loaded to end the game.

New York entered Saturday under a specter of gloom after losing 7-1 the night before. Max Scherzer allowed four homers en route to giving up seven runs in 4.1 innings.

Now both the Padres and Mets' seasons are on the line with a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday evening from New York's Citi Field.

For the time being, Mets fans can be relieved knowing that their season isn't over after going through feelings of existential dread the night before. The job certainly isn't done, but New York can at least rest a little easy (or as much as a Mets fan possibly can after years of September and October heartbreak) for the next 24 hours.

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the Mets' Game 2 performance, which included clutch nights from big bats and key pitchers for an all-around solid evening.

Game 3 will go down Sunday at 7:07 p.m. ET. ESPN's Jeff Passan set the scene.

ESPN will televise the game.