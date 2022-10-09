X

    Mets Twitter Relieved After NY Forces Game 3 in MLB Wild-Card Series vs. Padres

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 9, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run off of Nick Martinez #21 of the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New York Mets overcame a disastrous postseason start on Friday to keep their 2022 campaign alive on Saturday with a 7-3 win over the San Diego Padres to knot their best-of-three National League wild-card series at one game apiece.

    Home runs from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso and a two-RBI double via Jeff McNeil paced the offense. On the mound, Jacob deGrom tossed six innings of two-run ball while striking out eight, and closer Edwin Diaz got five outs after relieving the starter.

    The Padres got the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, but Seth Lugo induced a Josh Bell groundout with the bases loaded to end the game.

    New York entered Saturday under a specter of gloom after losing 7-1 the night before. Max Scherzer allowed four homers en route to giving up seven runs in 4.1 innings.

    Now both the Padres and Mets' seasons are on the line with a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday evening from New York's Citi Field.

    For the time being, Mets fans can be relieved knowing that their season isn't over after going through feelings of existential dread the night before. The job certainly isn't done, but New York can at least rest a little easy (or as much as a Mets fan possibly can after years of September and October heartbreak) for the next 24 hours.

    Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the Mets' Game 2 performance, which included clutch nights from big bats and key pitchers for an all-around solid evening.

    Clem @TheClemReport

    Breathe. Books. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFGM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFGM</a>

    It's Over @LindorSZN

    THE METS LIVE TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheseMets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheseMets</a>

    Nicole Schuman, M.A. @Buffalogal

    GIANT SIGH OF RELIEF <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/METS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#METS</a>

    jay cowit @jaycowit

    sigh of relief! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mets</a> <a href="https://t.co/02JrTB4bTk">pic.twitter.com/02JrTB4bTk</a>

    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo

    Major League batting champion Jeff McNeil with a huge, two-run double. He pointed to the Mets' dugout as he raced down the right-field line.<br><br>Did the Mets ever need that.<br><br>Exhale.<br><br>Mets 5, Padres 2, bottom seven.

    Andrew Claudio @AndrewJClaudio_

    Everybody exhale… The Mets WILL play again tomorrow! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGM</a>

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron

    W. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> survive to see another day. Jake deGood enough, McNeil with the big hit to break the ice, Alonso, Nimmo and Lindor with big nights, and the bullpen hung on through questionable usage.<br><br>Rubber game of the year coming tomorrow.

    Kevin Furlong @kevin_theclutch

    Never easy man. Degrom did what he had to do. Bats came up big tonight. Lindor and Petey showed some balls. Mcneil stud as always. Let’s keep this season going <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGM</a>

    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea

    Jacob deGrom rose to the occasion tonight! He didn’t have his best stuff tonight but he battled and was so gutsy. HE’S THAT GUY! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGM</a> <a href="https://t.co/vziRjbjfd1">pic.twitter.com/vziRjbjfd1</a>

    Game 3 will go down Sunday at 7:07 p.m. ET. ESPN's Jeff Passan set the scene.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    FINAL: Mets 7, Padres 3<br><br>New York's bats awoke. San Diego's pitching faltered. Game 1 went to the Padres. Mets hang on in Game 2. There will be a win-or-go-home Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the winner facing LA in the NLDS. Chris Bassitt vs. Joe Musgrove. Buckle up, kids.

    ESPN will televise the game.

