MLB Twitter Ridicules Blue Jays After Epic Collapse in Elimination Game vs. Mariners

Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After winning their first playoff game in 21 years on Friday, the Seattle Mariners have secured a spot in the American League Division Series for the first time since 2001 following a 10-9 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Trailing 8-1 after five innings, the Mariners scored four runs each in the sixth and eighth innings to tie the game at nine. J.P Crawford's game-tying double turned into a scary scene, as Bo Bichette and George Springer collided in the outfield trying to make the catch.

Bichette stayed in the game, but Springer had to be carted off the field. The four-time All-Star tried to pump the Rogers Centre crowd up as he departed.

Adam Frazier delivered the go-ahead hit in the top of the ninth with a two-out double off Jordan Romano that allowed Cal Raleigh, who doubled earlier in the inning, to score.

The Blue Jays entered the postseason looking like one of the biggest threats to the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the AL. They went 42-27 and averaged 5.06 runs per game after the All-Star break.

After Luis Castillo shut down the Jays in Game 1, Toronto's bats woke up against Robbie Ray. However, it was a bullpen implosion that resulted in its season ending sooner than anyone in Rogers Centre was expecting.

The Mariners scored six runs on eight hits against five Toronto relievers after Kevin Gausman was pulled with two outs in the top of the fifth.

As you would expect, Twitter had some things to say about the Blue Jays becoming just the third team in MLB history to blow a seven-run lead in a playoff game.

The Mariners have battled back all season just to earn their spot in the playoffs. They were 29-39 after a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on June. 19. Things turned around quickly after that, thanks in large part to a 14-game winning streak from July 2-17.

Raleigh's walk-off homer on Sept. 30 against the Oakland Athletics put the Mariners in the postseason for the first time in 21 years. Friday was their first playoff victory since Oct. 20, 2001.

Saturday's win ensures Seattle will host a playoff game for the first time since Oct. 18, 2001.

Next up for the Mariners will be their AL West rival Houston Astros in the Division Series. Game 1 will be played at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.

For the Blue Jays, this loss will leave a bitter taste in their mouth after what was a successful regular season. José Berríos, who signed a seven-year, $131 million extension in November, didn't pitch in the Wild Card Series after posting a 5.23 ERA during the season.

The Blue Jays have virtually all of their core players under contract for next season. This figures to be a good team again in 2023, but general manager Ross Atkins has work to do in order to solidify their status as World Series contenders.