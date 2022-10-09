Mariners vs. Astros: Early Odds and Preview for ALDS After Wild Card

2 of 4

The Houston Astros should be considered a healthy favorite to advance to the ALCS out of the all-AL West ALDS.

Houston controlled the regular-season series with the Mariners by a 12-7 margin and it is playing in its sixth consecutive postseason.

The Astros have made it to at least the ALCS in each of their last five postseason appearances. They four of their ALDS matchups by either a 3-0 or 3-1 margin.

Dusty Baker's team owns the best postseason experience in the American League and it can attack Seattle in a multitude of ways.

The Astros have six starting pitchers with postseason experience, led by Justin Verlander, so they can approach every game with a new strategy and a few arms that can go multiple innings.

Houston will likely go with Verlander and Framber Valdez to start the series in Games 1 and 2. Any combination of Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy, Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier can be used either in relief, or to start Game 3 in Seattle.

Verlander is coming off five no-hit innings in his final regular-season start. He gave up zero hits in three of his final six regular-season starts. All of those no hit totals came in Houston.

Valdez had a streak of 25 starts of at least six innings for most of the season. He was taken out in the sixth inning in each of his last three starts.

If Houston gets shutdown starts from Verlander and Valdez, it could jump ahead in the early stages of the contest through Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and others and force Seattle to max out its pitching similar to the situation it found itself in in Toronto.