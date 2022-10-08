Guardians vs. Yankees Early Odds and Preview for ALDS After Wild Card

0 of 4

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The youngest team in Major League Baseball will face one of the most experienced playoff teams in the American League Divisional Series.

The Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round by way of a 15th-inning walk-off home run from Oscar Gonzalez to set up an ALDS clash with the New York Yankees.

Cleveland conceded a single run to Tampa Bay in 24 innings on Friday and Saturday, Its pitching staff will have plenty of time to rest since the series with the Yankees does not begin until Tuesday.

New York carries some of the best sluggers in baseball on its roster, led by new AL home run king Aaron Judge, but it may have a tough time scoring runs against a pitching staff that gave up nine hits in its first two playoff games.

Cleveland's sweep means that Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie could be available from the start of the series. Full rest for both pitchers would put them in line to start Games 2 and 3.

Gerrit Cole will oppose whichever hurler Cleveland puts on the mound in Game 1, and after that, the pitching matchup may lean in favor of the Guardians.