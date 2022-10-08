Max Scherzer's Game 1 Implosion Shocks Twitter as Padres Rout Mets 7-1

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Mets believed they acquired the best big-game pitcher in MLB when they made Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in baseball history by signing him to a three-year deal worth $43.3 million annually.

Scherzer didn't come close to that on Friday, as he put forth the worst playoff performance of his career in the Mets' 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. Scherzer gave up all seven runs on four homers, the most he's ever allowed in a postseason start.

It was baffling to see the three-time Cy Young Award winner come out so flat. His fastball wasn't as overpowering as it usually is, and Padres hitters had no fear when they stepped up to the plate. Scherzer failed to make it through five innings, throwing 49 strikes in his 80 pitches and finishing with only four strikeouts.

Scherzer's disappointing outing was the talk of MLB Twitter on Friday night, as many were simply shocked by such an abysmal performance from arguably the best pitcher of his generation.

The Mets had looked like contenders to represent the NL in the World Series for much of the season, but they were overtaken by the Atlanta Braves in the final weeks of the year for the NL East title. Friday's loss was yet another soul-crushing moment in a season that once was very promising.

New York manager Buck Showalter said he would consider not starting Mets ace Jacob deGrom in Saturday's Game 2, but it appears he now has no choice. Scherzer's clunker may have caused a blow to the team's morale, but the Mets will have to regroup quickly to keep their postseason hopes alive.