    Max Scherzer's Game 1 Implosion Shocks Twitter as Padres Rout Mets 7-1

    Doric SamOctober 8, 2022

    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) waits on the mound with catcher Tomas Nido during a pitching change during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    The New York Mets believed they acquired the best big-game pitcher in MLB when they made Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in baseball history by signing him to a three-year deal worth $43.3 million annually.

    Scherzer didn't come close to that on Friday, as he put forth the worst playoff performance of his career in the Mets' 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. Scherzer gave up all seven runs on four homers, the most he's ever allowed in a postseason start.

    It was baffling to see the three-time Cy Young Award winner come out so flat. His fastball wasn't as overpowering as it usually is, and Padres hitters had no fear when they stepped up to the plate. Scherzer failed to make it through five innings, throwing 49 strikes in his 80 pitches and finishing with only four strikeouts.

    Scherzer's disappointing outing was the talk of MLB Twitter on Friday night, as many were simply shocked by such an abysmal performance from arguably the best pitcher of his generation.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Max Scherzer tonight 😅 <a href="https://t.co/oCOZJ9c2so">pic.twitter.com/oCOZJ9c2so</a>

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    This is the most earned runs Max Scherzer has permitted in his postseason career

    Ray Carsillo @RayCarsillo

    Scherzer was basically throwing batting practice there in the 5th. Some bad luck on that ball on the line but the Padres were hitting him hard the whole night really. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBPostseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBPostseason</a>

    Tim Finnegan @timfinn521

    I cannot ever remember seeing Scherzer’s fastball look this flat and lifeless <a href="https://t.co/OQD8AodYMD">https://t.co/OQD8AodYMD</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Max Scherzer received a mixed reception from the Citi Field crowd after giving up seven runs in 4.2 innings. <a href="https://t.co/BCZCXHyYRs">pic.twitter.com/BCZCXHyYRs</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    This is the first time in New York Mets history that they have allowed four home runs in one playoff game, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>. Before tonight, they had played 89 postseason games.

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    Max Scherzer starts allowing 4+ HR &amp; 7+ runs:<br><br>Regular season: Once in 421 starts*<br><br>Postseason: Never before tonight<br><br>(*May 6, 2016 at Wrigley)

    Danny Abriano @DannyAbriano

    Without Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom pitching like themselves, the Mets’ chances of doing anything this postseason are close to zilch <br><br>And I have no idea what that just was from Scherzer. Just an absolute abomination

    Aaron Rupar @atrupar

    Max Scherzer getting booed off the mound at home was kinda jarring to see

    Tom Byrne @1TomByrne

    $43.3 Million if you’re wondering<br><br>43.3 Million for Scherzer to be a dog in the biggest regular season game of the year and now this atrocity <br><br>I’m sure DeGrom will save the Mets before begging to come out after 5 frames

    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo

    This has got to be the most stunning poor Mets pitching performance since Tom Glavine's final start of the 2007 season. It was legitimately jarring to see Max Scherzer, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, walk off the mound at Citi Field as boos rained down upon him.

    Ian O'Connor @Ian_OConnor

    Max Scherzer didn't come up as small as Tom Glavine did at the end of 2007, but man, that was close enough.

    Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS

    I’m at Citi Field for this nightmare. An older lady next to me yelled, “45 f***ing million for that Scherzer?! Get him the F**K out of here!” <br><br>I needed that.

    Eric Italiano @ericitaIiano

    People wondering why Mets fans are booing Max Scherzer have clearly never lived in a city let alone New York. <br><br>He’s being paid $43M a year and completely no-showed in his two biggest games as a Met. He ain’t home grown — he’s a mercenary who isn’t living up to his price.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGM</a>

    Vinnie Parise @VinnieParise

    Max Scherzer really did his best Gerrit Cole impression in his New York postseason debut.

    David Lennon @DPLennon

    Max Scherzer's last two starts:<br><br>10.1 IP ... 16 hits ... 11 ER ... 0 BB ... 8 SO ... 6 HRs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a>

    Michael McGarry @ACPressMcGarry

    Let's be honest, this Mets performance is shaping up as one of the biggest collapses in team history. If Scherzer and deGrom lose back-to-back in Atlanta and then back-to-back vs. Padres, it will take a World Series win - and only a World Series win - to live it down

    The Mets had looked like contenders to represent the NL in the World Series for much of the season, but they were overtaken by the Atlanta Braves in the final weeks of the year for the NL East title. Friday's loss was yet another soul-crushing moment in a season that once was very promising.

    New York manager Buck Showalter said he would consider not starting Mets ace Jacob deGrom in Saturday's Game 2, but it appears he now has no choice. Scherzer's clunker may have caused a blow to the team's morale, but the Mets will have to regroup quickly to keep their postseason hopes alive.

