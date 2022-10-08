Giants' Brian Daboll Doesn't Deny Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Always Trying to Improve

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to where it all began? It's possible.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't deny interest in the free-agent wide receiver on Friday when asked about the rumors linking him to the team.

"We're always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can," Daboll said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

