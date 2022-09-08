Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Return from Injury Until Thanksgiving

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. could be a key difference-maker for a playoff team down the stretch this season when he fully recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

Appearing on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Adam Schefter said he doesn't think Beckham will be back on the field until Thanksgiving.

This has been the expected timeline for Beckham dating back to early in the offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on Get Up in June the three-time Pro Bowler "could take his time" talking to teams, because they don't expect him to be healthy "until October or maybe even November, as far as 'full-go' back from that ACL."

Beckham tore his ACL in the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. He confirmed on Feb. 23 that he had surgery to repair the injury. A potential Thanksgiving return would give him nine months of recovery.

There have been hints that Beckham could re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams when he is ready to play again. The Buffalo Bills, who play the Rams in the 2022 regular-season opener on Thursday, have also been connected to the star wideout.

After a contentious exit from the Cleveland Browns in the middle of last season, Beckham performed well with the Rams down the stretch. He caught five touchdown passes in eight games with Los Angeles during the regular season.

It was in the playoffs when Beckham's value really stood out. The 29-year-old had 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games, including 113 yards on nine catches in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.