Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Rams Hopeful for Deal; Teams Expect WR to Be Ready in Oct.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are "optimistic" they'll be able to sign veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday's Get Up.

"But Beckham could take his time here because talking to teams, they don't expect Beckham to be healthy until October or maybe even November, as far as 'full-go' back from that ACL," Fowler added. "So Beckham can take his time, maybe even wait until the first couple of weeks of the season, see who's hot, who needs a receiver. He will likely go to a contender."

Beckham, 29, has had a roller coaster of an NFL career.

He was the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler in his early years with the New York Giants, registering four seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. Beckham caught at least 90 passes, had 1,300 or more receiving yards and notched double-digit touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.

He looked primed for superstardom.

But injuries and a poor fit with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland took his career in a different direction. Since his final season with the Giants in 2018, he's reached 1,000 receiving yards just once and missed 12 games over the 2020 and '21 seasons.

Once again, however, Beckham appeared to turn a new chapter after joining the Rams midway through the 2021 campaign, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

More importantly, he was excellent in the postseason, with 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games, including a touchdown in the team's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

It was a bittersweet game for Beckham, however, as he also tore his ACL during the contest. Were it not for that injury, Beckham likely would have commanded a very nice contract in free agency, either for the Rams or elsewhere.

L.A. made contingency plans this offseason, signing Allen Robinson in free agency to pair with Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. But Beckham's return later in the season would give Matthew Stafford yet another weapon in the team's quest to repeat as champion, making an eventual reunion for both sides a logical move.