Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. on Free-Agent ‘Tour’; Giants, Bucs, Saints Linked

Von Miller is keeping fans updated on Odell Beckham Jr.'s process as the star wide receiver gets closer to returning to the field after tearing his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, the Buffalo Bills outside linebacker said he has stayed in touch with Beckham and he is "going on tour" with visits to the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miller, who played with Beckham on the Rams last season, told Sherman (starts at 13:30 mark) he can see the three-time Pro Bowler picking a new team in November or December and that he will "soak in all the love" from interested suitors before deciding where to play.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Max show last month, Adam Schefter said he doesn't anticipate Beckham playing this season until Thanksgiving.

Assuming Beckham is medically cleared to play around that time, he will have a strong understanding of which teams are true playoff contenders. Clubs looking for a spark at wide receiver will almost certainly be interested in adding him.

The Bills and Rams have long been regarded as potential landing spots for Beckham. NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported last month that Los Angeles still has his name plate on a locker at SoFi Stadium.

That the Saints are potentially getting a visit isn't a total surprise. Beckham was born in Louisiana, graduated high school from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans and played college football at LSU.

It could be difficult for the Saints to appeal to Beckham on a football level. They have lost three of their first four games and have questions at quarterback with Jameis Winston recovering from four fractures in his back that sidelined him against Minnesota last week.

The Buccaneers have been trying to piece together a roster with veteran players for the past two years to maximize the time left with Tom Brady under center. Cole Beasley retired Wednesday, two weeks after signing with Tampa Bay. Julio Jones has already missed two games because of injuries. Chris Godwin missed two games with a hamstring injury after returning this season from a torn ACL.

Mike Evans is the only one of Tampa's top five pass-catchers by yardage who is averaging at least 10 yards per catch.

If the Bucs are going to challenge for a Super Bowl in the NFC, potentially adding a dynamic playmaker like Beckham could be a key piece for them down the stretch.

The New York Giants connection comes after Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported Monday that Beckham was visiting the Giants. However, Jeff Howe of The Athletic later clarified that Beckham was visiting players, not the team itself.

Beckham, of course, started his career with the Giants, spending five years in the Big Apple after being selected 12th in the 2014 NFL draft.

The 29-year-old was at his best for the Rams last season in the playoffs. He had 288 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions in four postseason games before injuring his knee in the second quarter of Los Angeles' 23-20 win over Cincinnati. He opened the scoring in the Super Bowl with a first-quarter touchdown.