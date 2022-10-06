MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts Told by Red Sox He's 'Top Priority' Ahead of Free Agency

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox's disappointing 2022 season is over, and the club will embark on a journey to keep star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in 2023 and beyond.

Red Sox management, including owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, has already begun that process, meeting with Bogaerts "several times" in the last week to express that retaining him is the club's "top priority," according to Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal.

The sides did not engage in actual contract discussions during these meetings, which were conducted without Bogaerts' agent, Scott Boras, per McAdam.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said this week, per McAdam:

"That's no different than where we've been. Our position hasn't changed on that. I've said this before, but nothing I say really matters unless there's a deal. But our position has been the same -- that we want to keep him here for a long time and we want him here on a deal that we're going to look back on and say, 'This was great for everybody.' ...We want to build around him and win.''

Bogaerts, who is widely expected to decline his $20 million player option for 2023, said last week that he hadn't "given any thought" about the opt-out and was going to wait until after the season to decide "what's best."

If he opts in, he would be under contract with the Red Sox through 2026 at $20 million per year, which is below market value for an elite shortstop.

Star shortstops Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and Corey Seager all put pen to paper on deals worth at least $30 million annually over the last year. It's unclear if Bogaerts will receive a pact worth that much, but he will likely be offered more than $20 million per year on the open market.

Before the 2022 campaign began, the Red Sox offered Bogaerts a deal that would have paid him $90 million over four years, which would have replaced the final years of his current deal and run through 2026. One of his friends told Jon Heyman of the New York Post the offer was viewed as a "slap in the face."

While the Red Sox finished last in the AL East with a 78-84 record and missed the playoffs, Bogaerts had a solid season. He was one of Boston's best and most consistent hitters, slashing .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs, 73 RBI and eight stolen bases in 150 games.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career with the Red Sox, helping the team win two World Series titles and earning four All-Star selections and four Silver Slugger awards.

The BoSox have exclusive negotiating rights with Bogaerts until the end of the World Series. If the sides are unable to strike a deal, he can then begin negotiations with other franchises should he opt out.



If Bogaerts signs with another team, the Red Sox have a solid backup plan in Trevor Story, who can shift back to his natural position at shortstop from second base, but then they will be left with questions about who to play at second in 2023.