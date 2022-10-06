Rafael Devers Trade Isn't on Red Sox's 'Radar' amid Contract Talks, Bloom Says

Rafael Devers (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said third baseman Rafael Devers is "hugely important" to the team's future after it missed the 2022 MLB playoffs.

Bloom stated Thursday the Red Sox "would like to" get a contract extension done with Devers, who's set to enter his final year of arbitration in 2023.

When asked about a potential Devers trade, Bloom told reporters, "That's not on our radar."



The 25-year-old infielder has been a key cog in Boston's lineup since getting called up to the major leagues in 2017. He's compiled a .283/.342/.512 slash line with 139 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 689 appearances across six seasons.

Devers ranked sixth among qualified third basemen in WAR (4.9) during the 2022 season, per FanGraphs.

His individual success wasn't enough to help the Red Sox contend in the highly competitive AL East, though. They finished last in the division with a 78-84 record. It marked the third time in the past four years the club missed the playoffs.

The Dominican Republic native told Christopher Smith of MassLive last week he's hopeful the team will re-sign both himself and shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

"That would be really nice," Devers said. "I hope it happens like you said—they sign Bogey long term and then me long term. But I don't know what's going to happen. The only thing I know is to play ball. I don't know about [contract] numbers or anything like that. I'll leave that to the team and my agent."

The two-time All-Star signed a one-year, $11.2 million contract with Boston in March. He'll be in line to receive another boost to his base salary for 2023 via arbitration.

For now, Bloom is maintaining the club's desire to keep the third baseman for the long haul, but the key question is whether that stance will change if the sides can't agree on a long-term deal.

The Red Sox can't afford to watch Devers leave in free agency after the 2023 season without getting assets in return, so the options boil down to an extension or a trade.

Both sides are expressing interest in going the new-contract route, but the next handful of months will show whether that's a realistic outcome.