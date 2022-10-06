Rob Manfred: Fans Should 'Make Their Own Judgment' on HR Title After Aaron Judge's 62

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred won't alter the record book regarding the single-season home run mark, but he believes fans can add whatever context they want after Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs this season.

"I think that over the history of the game there have been different eras, the ball performed differently, the equipment was different and I think the best way to handle it is let fans make their own judgment as to what records are most significant to them," Manfred said on ESPN's Get Up (h/t The Athletic).

Judge set the American League record for homers in a season with 62, passing fellow New York Yankees slugger Roger Maris. He still fell 11 short of the all-time record set by Barry Bonds in 2001, but some fans want the season removed from the record books due to allegations of performance-enhancing drugs.

Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa had also topped 61 home runs in a season, although both were also heavily linked with PED use.

Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr., called Judge the "clean home run king" and has called for MLB to create separate records.

"Baseball should consider making two separate home run records," Maris wrote on Twitter. "PED home runs and home runs. Baseball's commissioner established separate home run records in 1961. Babe Ruth was credited as the home run king with 60. Roger Maris was credited for his 61 separately under 162 games."

Babe Ruth had initially set the record in 154 games, leaving Maris' 162-game total with an asterisk until the records were later combined in 1991.

Manfred clearly doesn't intend to create separate lists, saying the record books will "say what they say," but said fans can maintain "historical context."