NL Wild Card Series 2022: Padres vs. Mets Storylines and Preview

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets make up the marquee matchup of Major League Baseball's wild-card round.

New York was on track to win the National League East for most of the season, but its division title hopes were derailed by a sweep against the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets responded to those defeats by pounding the Washington Nationals at home, but now they have to prove that they can rally for a postseason run.

San Diego was once again aggressive at the trade deadline to mount a challenge as a wild-card team in the NL.

The additions of Juan Soto and Josh Hader were meant to help the ball club in the postseason, and now the Padres have a chance to prove that.

San Diego and New York should put together the best pitching matchups on paper in the wild-card round.

Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt are at the ready for the Mets, while the Padres will roll with a combination of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove.