Aaron Judge's Yankees Uniform, Bat from HR No. 62 Estimated to Be Worth $1M

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The ball that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit for his 62nd home run is undoubtedly worth a fortune, but it's not the only thing from the historic moment that carries a hefty price tag.

David Kohler of SCP Auctions told TMZ Sports that Judge's uniform, bat, cleats, batting helmet and batting gloves from Tuesday night could all be sold for an eye-popping number:

"Certainly the bat, the tool, the trade that he used yesterday to hit this historical milestone home run. That bat's worth a lot of money and the uniform he wore. Those are Aaron Judge's basically right, so I'm sure he's keeping those, but again if we had those at auction, in our firm, SCP Auctions, that's gonna probably bring, for a pair, probably a million dollars. Of course, his cleats that he wore, his batting helmet of course--all those things are gonna bring big bucks for this very historical moment."

Judge set the American League record when he homered off Jesus Tinoco to lead off the second game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. The ball could be sold for a historic value, though the fan who caught it, Cory Youmans, told reporters he hasn't decided what to do with it.



"This baseball's worth a lot of bucks!" Kohler said. "Our estimate actually, with everything that's gone on in the last week or two leading up to the last game yesterday, our estimate is over $2 million for this baseball!"