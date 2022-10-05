Cory Youmans Offered $2M for Aaron Judge's 62nd HR Ball by Memorabilia Company

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cory Youmans, the fan who caught New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge's American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball, was offered $2 million by a memorabilia company for the prized possession.

JP Cohen, the president of memorabilia company Memory Lane Inc., told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he texted and emailed Youmans the offer.

"I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it," Cohen said.

Judge led off the Yankees' 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday evening with a homer to break the all-time American League single-season record, which had been held by Yankees right fielder Roger Maris for 61 years.

Youmans was asked what he planned to do with the ball as he was escorted by security within the stadium.

"That's a good question," Youmans said. "I haven't thought about it."

The all-time sale record for a home run ball is $3 million after Phil Ozersky caught Mark McGwire's then-MLB record 70th home run.

As for Judge's blast, Cohen had offered $2 million for the ball before the AL record was broken.

He told the AP that offer was "still valid."