Aaron Judge Would Like 62nd HR Ball Back, Says Cory Youmans Has 'Every Right to It'

Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

While New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge would like his American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball, he doesn't blame the fan who caught it if they want to keep it.

According to TMZ Sports, Judge told reporters the following after the game: "It'd be great to get it back, but that's a souvenir for a fan. So, they made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."

Cory Youmans is the name of the fan who caught the ball, which was struck by Judge in the first inning of Tuesday night's loss to the Texas Rangers off pitcher Jesus Tinoco.

The homer gave Judge 62 on the year, breaking the AL record he shared with Yankees legend Roger Maris, who clubbed 61 home runs in 1961.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.