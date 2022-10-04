Yankees News: RP Ron Marinaccio Out Until at Least ALCS with Shin Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' short-handed bullpen took another hit Tuesday after the team placed right-handed relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin.

Manager Aaron Boone told the news to reporters:

Marinaccio, who sports a 2.05 ERA in 40 appearances, isn't eligible to return until the American League Championship Series round should the Yankees make it that far.

The Yanks are the AL's No. 2 seed and will skip the wild-card round to head to the AL Division Series against a to-be-determined opponent.

Marinaccio was removed from the eighth inning of his team's 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday because of the injury. He had retired all three batters faced.

The Yankees bullpen has taken big hits all year.

Chad Green, Zack Britton and Michael King are all out for the season. All-Star closer Clay Holmes is day-to-day because of a right shoulder strain. Wandy Peralta is working his way back from left thoracic spine tightness. Miguel Castro just returned from a shoulder injury and a stint on the 60-day IL.

Now Marinaccio will miss some time. It's a big loss for the Yankees, as the 27-year-old has been one of the Yankees' best and most consistent relievers this season. The rookie notably allowed just one earned run over 23 appearances from May 22 to Aug. 22.

For now, the Yankees will finish out their regular season with three games against the Texas Rangers. Their first playoff game will be on Oct. 11.