    Yankees' Luis Severino Pulled After 7 No-Hit Innings vs. Rangers

    Doric SamOctober 4, 2022

    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino had one of the best starts of his career Monday against the Texas Rangers, pitching seven no-hit innings with seven strikeouts.

    However, Severino wasn't able to finish off his masterpiece as he was pulled before the start of the eighth inning. He was making his third start since returning from the injured list, and his night was over after 94 pitches.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has thrown seven no-hit innings against the Texas Rangers ... and it looks like he's done for the night. He's at 94 pitches. This is his third start since coming off the IL, and his last two were 64 and 76 pitches. His season high is 103.

    Severino was replaced by reliever Miguel Castro, who surrendered two hits and an earned run in the eighth inning.

    After the game, Severino told reporters that he was confident he would've completed the no-hitter if he had been left in:

    Erik Boland @eboland11

    Asked if he felt he’d finish off the no-hitter had he stayed in, Severino didn’t hesitate. “A thousand percent.” But also said he understood the decision to remove him and ultimately agreed with it

    Severino was placed on the IL in July because of a lat strain. He made his return on Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He gave up a combined three earned runs in his previous two starts while notching 10 strikeouts.

    The 28-year-old right-hander was once the ace of the Yankees rotation, but injuries derailed his career. Severino made just seven combined starts between 2019 and 2021. He missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He had made 16 starts in 2022 prior to his injury.

    When healthy, Severino is a special talent. He was selected to back-to-back All-Star Games in 2017 and 2018, pitching over 190 innings with more than 200 strikeouts in both seasons.

    The Yankees are hoping Severino can bring that level of production to the postseason. New York's rotation is skilled, but it lacks consistency. Gerrit Cole, who is the team's highest-paid starter, has given up at least three earned runs in each of his last four starts. Frankie Montas is currently on IL with a shoulder injury.

    If Severino can continue to dominate in the playoffs, the Yankees will have a solid chance at reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009.

