Cardinals' Albert Pujols Passes Babe Ruth for 2nd on MLB's All-Time RBI List

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Albert Pujols' late-career magic continued Monday.

The St. Louis Cardinals legend launched a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the 703rd home run and the 2,216th RBI of his career, which puts him second on the all-time list in the latter category.

He broke a tie with Babe Ruth, and only Hank Aaron (2,297) has more RBI than Pujols:

It was more of the same for Pujols, who had just six home runs at the All-Star break and now has 24 on the year. He has been an offensive force in the second half of the year for the Cardinals and is one major reason they clinched the National League Central crown and are a threat heading into the postseason.

If he continues hitting like this, he may end his career with a World Series crown.