B/R CFB Community: Which Players Have Been Essential to Their Teams?

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

It takes one player to win a football game. Given the complexity and nuance of the sport, a good football team normally has a roster chockfull of excellence.

But sometimes, the brilliance of one individual can be enough. Although the other pieces must be capable, certain players do more to carry their teams—especially in those moments you truly need them.

Five weeks into the college football season, certain players have separated themselves in terms of importance. Which ones, you ask? We asked B/R readers to tell us which players they believe have been essential to their team’s success.

Spoiler alert: It isn't all quarterbacks. Nor should it be.

Here are the most essential players in CFB thus far, with thoughts on each one.

America’s Team, America’s QB

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

User: @TheeBigDog

Response: Jalon Daniels – RCJH

The Kansas Jayhawks are 5-0 and will welcome ESPN to campus for College GameDay this weekend. This is not a drill.

After beating Iowa State on Saturday, Kansas is now one win away from making a bowl game. As a reminder, it’s only early October.

While the entire roster has played better, Daniels has unquestionably lifted this team to these rapid highs. Although he wasn’t brilliant against Iowa State, his season has been nothing short of superb.

Through five games, Daniels has accounted for 16 touchdowns and only one interception. He’s thrown for 983 yards and rushed for 329 yards. Behind Daniels, Kansas currently has the nation’s No. 12-ranked scoring offense.

This week, the junior will have another tall task as Kansas takes on TCU. Regardless of the outcome, Daniels has already cemented himself as one of the best stories of the young season.

What a player. What a year.

Wild(cat) and Free

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

User: @kennewell

Response: Adrian Martinez

Remember him? The last time we saw Martinez, he was turning the ball over and getting sacked behind Nebraska’s dreadful offensive line. He transferred from the Cornhuskers during the offseason, and he has lifted Kansas State to a 4-1 record and the No. 20 ranking in the AP poll.

In the past two games alone, Martinez has scored nine touchdowns and rushed for 319 yards against Oklahoma and Texas Tech—respectable Big 12 teams. He leads all quarterbacks with 469 rushing yards.

Playing alongside running back Deuce Vaughn certainly has helped Martinez. There might not be a more disruptive pairing in the sport right now.

At some point, he’ll be asked to do more with his arm as meaningful Big 12 games approach. But in the moment, coming off two enormous performances, Martinez is finally finding the kind of success we expected to see all along.

It’s wonderful to see, and I hope we get more of it.

The Human Battering Ram

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

User: @Maxel

Response: Blake Corum for MVP of Michigan: 600+ yards and leads the country with 10 TDs.

Thank you, @Maxel, for suggesting this one. I couldn’t agree more. In the past two games, Corum has carried the ball 59 times. He’s responded with 376 yards and three touchdowns.

For the year, Corum has 611 yards in five games. Even more impressive, he’s averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Michigan certainly has options on this side of the ball. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has plenty of talent, although he’s still growing comfortable in the position and the pieces around him.

More than anything, Corum is a mentality. Michigan wants to run the ball and shrink the game. It has the perfect player at the perfect position to execute this plan.

The workload is likely to continue as the games become more important. Corum will be up for every bit of it.

Greatest. Transfer. Ever.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

User: @smorton

Response: Charlie Jones. He’s the biggest transfer in CFB this year. He’s CARRYING Purdue’s offense.

As someone who spent years attending football games in Iowa City, this one is particularly painful. With that said, Charlie Jones’ decision to leave Iowa for Purdue is one of the best decisions in recent memory.

That is not hyperbole. Given Iowa’s offensive ineptitude, Jones is being put in a position to thrive each and every week. His 47 catches are second in all of college football, as are his seven receiving touchdowns. Jones also has 588 receiving yards in five games, which is third in the nation.

He’s a star, and he’s become a critical piece of Purdue’s offensive success. While the Boilermakers have dealt with injuries on that side of the ball, Jones has been a constant.

While other players at bigger programs will receive more recognition for greatness along the way, Jones deserves the utmost praise.

(Sorry, Iowa fans. I feel it, too.)

Maye the Force Be With Him

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

User: @merrilllocklear

Response: Quarterback Drake Maye of UNC. The offense runs through him. He spreads the ball, getting all the receivers involved. He is showing maturity and making smart decisions. One turnover through five games of the season.

Why aren’t more people talking about this guy?

You’re spot on, @merrilllocklear. Maye has been largely fabulous from the very start. It’s even more impressive when you consider that he’s just a redshirt freshman coming into his own.

Through five games, Maye has scored 22 touchdowns and thrown only one interception. He’s thrown for at least 300 yards in three of five games and added 255 rushing yards as well.

Maye's 19 passing touchdowns are tied for first nationally. One could argue that he’s been the most productive offensive player in the sport when you factor in what he’s been able to do on the ground.

Most importantly? North Carolina is 4-1 with ACC action kicking into gear. Maye could very well play his way into Heisman consideration.

Heck, he’s probably already there.

Stuck Between a Brock and a Hard Place

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

User: @HLando26

Response: Brock Bowers UGA

As it stands today, we are all collectively somewhat down on Georgia. Granted, there are varying degrees of “down.” At the moment, the Bulldogs are unbeaten, the No. 2 team in the AP poll and coming off a national championship.

Still, a close call with Missouri on Saturday injected some doubt for the first time in a long time. There is zero doubt that Bowers is the best tight end in football. In fact, he’s been so good that it seems almost unfair to label him as simply a tight end.

Bowers has been a spark for Georgia in many ways. He has 20 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns. However, the part of his game that has truly stood out is his ability to run the ball.

Thus far, Bowers has carried the ball three times. He’s scored a touchdown on all three carries and totaled 82 yards.

While there’s normally a ceiling on just how much a tight end can impact a game, Bowers is redefining what that ceiling is.