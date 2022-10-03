Meltzer: Brock Lesnar vs. UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Could Happen at WWE WrestleMania

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier's upcoming WWE appearance may not be just a one-off.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Cormier has been suggested as a potential opponent for Brock Lesnar.

"There’s people who are speculating maybe he and Brock do their match," Meltzer said. "I don’t know. I think if he wants to do pro-wrestling at this stage of his life, and my gut is that … I don’t know. I don’t think he wants to. I haven’t talked to him about this in so long, years.

"Daniel will never go full-time, I’m sure he will never do full-time WWE wrestling, but would he do a match at WrestleMania? I could see it. Would he do it with Lesnar? I could see it. He’s a big wrestling fan, he might wanna do it."

Cormier and Lesnar got into a heated confrontation at UFC 226, leading to speculation the two could fight in the Octagon. That bout never got particularly close to happening, and their simmering rivalry was largely forgotten as Lesnar continued his WWE career while Cormier continued to establish himself as a commentator in UFC.

Their worlds will (somewhat) collide this weekend at Extreme Rules, with Cormier set to serve as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Cormier's surprise appearance set off rumors he could eventually make his in-ring debut, with Lesnar being the most obvious high-level opponent.

WWE could do the match as soon as Crown Jewel in November. The Saudi shows regularly feature high-profile names from outside the wrestling world. Logan Paul is set to take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at the event, and the likes of Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez have previously made appearances.

WWE has done only one Saudi show that did not feature a Lesnar match, so it would be a bit of a surprise to not see him show up—regardless of whether Cormier is his opponent.

If they go in a different direction for Saudi, Lesnar vs. Cormier would be a spectacle fitting of the WrestleMania stage.

