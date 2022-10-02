Cardinals' Albert Pujols Ties Babe Ruth for 2nd on MLB's All-Time RBI List

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

As he approaches the end of his storied career, St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols continues to put himself in elite company.

Pujols launched his 702nd career home run in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the solo blast, he has now tied the legendary Babe Ruth for second all-time on the RBI list with 2,214.

