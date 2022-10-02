Daniel Cormier to Serve as Guest Referee for Riddle vs. Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former UFC star Daniel Cormier will be the special referee for Seth Rollins and Riddle's match at Extreme Rules on Oct. 8.

"The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal," Cormier said to MMA insider Ariel Helwani. "There's only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Extreme Rules, and it's me. I'll see you guys in Philly next Saturday."

It's reminiscent of when Ken Shamrock, then one of the UFC's biggest names, was tabbed to officiate Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin's submission match at WrestleMania 13.

Cormier is a fan of WWE as well and has previously been in contact with the company.

The former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso in September 2020 that he had spoken with WWE officials and was interested in a commentary role.

More recently, he said in July that he had been approached about working with the Creed Brothers, who were the NXT tag team champions at the time.

Now, Cormier is finally getting his chance to get involved with WWE.