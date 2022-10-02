2022 MLB Free Agents: Predictions for Top Pitchers Set to Hit Open Market

2 of 4

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Chris Sale has pitched just 11 starts and 5.2 innings for the Red Sox since signing a massive $145 million extension with the team prior to the 2020 season, making him one of the most expensive nonfactors in the majors.

That may sound harsh but he is very self-aware of the frustration and disappointment surrounding his lack of availability. He told reporters this past spring, "I have more teammates picking up my slack, doing my job, and I'm getting paid to do nothing. That sucks, and I'm not afraid to say it. That's who I am and that's what I believe," per John Tomase of NBC Sports.

That leaves Sale in an interesting position. He has already addressed the fact that he has not lived up to expectations since extending his contract with Boston so there is really only one thing he can (and should) do: opt-out.

Restructure a deal that has payments deferred through 2039, a contract only Bobby Bonilla could love. Come to an agreement with Boston that is more team-friendly and prove that he is not only a man of his word but that his greatest concern is winning.

Baseball is a business though and considering he is still looking for a deal that is mutually beneficial, an opt-out could take him elsewhere. Perhaps to a team on the brink of greatness and looking for that one last piece of the puzzle to put them over the top.

It remains to be seen if Sale can be that guy given the laundry list of injuries that have plagued him over the last three seasons (elbow surgery, neck strain, broken rib, broken pinky and a broken wrist).

If he can recover, he still likely possesses the skills that led Boston to reward him with the massive extension in the first place and that could lead to the Red Sox working with their star to ensure he is tossing strikes in Fenway for the foreseeable future.

Prediction: Sale opts out, restructures, stays in Boston