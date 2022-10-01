2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Predictions for Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner

2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Predictions for Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea TurnerOctober 1, 2022
With the Major League Baseball postseason quickly approaching, many teams are gearing up for playoff ball. For those out of the playoff race, however, it's time to look ahead to the 2022-23 offseason.
The upcoming offseason is going to be an interesting one, with several high-profile free agents likely to hit the open market. One of them, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, is arguably the biggest name in American sports at the moment.
On Wednesday, Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris for the most in American League history. There's a reasonable chance that he gets No. 62 before the season ends to own the Yankees and AL record by himself.
What could Judge's big season mean for his upcoming foray into free agency? Where do we see some of this year's top free agents landing? Let's take a look.
Aaron Judge
Judge could have already cashed in with the Yankees, but he rejected New York's seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer in the offseason.
"Judge wanted close to the 10-year, $360 million contract extension that center fielder Mike Trout received from the Los Angeles Angels," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote in April.
Given his historic season, Judge's price tag has only gone up.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently polled 14 anonymous baseball executives about Judge's future contract value. The predictions averaged out to 8.6 years and just below $320 million. According to McDaniel, multiple experts put Judge's value just over Trout's annual salary.
Trout is making $35.5 million annually, according to Spotrac.
Not all of those questioned by McDaniel believe that Judge will be in Yankees pinstripes next season, either. According to McDaniel, two execs picked the New York Mets, two predicted the San Francisco Giants, and one guessed either the Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The prediction here, though, is that New York finds a way to retain Judge. The Yankees love being a high-profile team and love having stars on their roster. Judge is the biggest in the sport right now, and he's played a huge role in putting New York atop the AL East standings.
A big spender like L.A. could certainly swoop in and snag Judge, but we know that the Yankees are already willing to pay him substantially. The prediction here is that they up their offer and keep Judge for the foreseeable future.
Prediction: Judge re-signs with New York
Jacob deGrom
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom should be one the hottest hands to hit free agency—assuming he actually does go on the market. The four-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner appears likely to opt out of his contract.
"Mets people are convinced deGrom will opt out almost no matter what," Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote back in July.
Though deGrom battled through an injury-hampered campaign this year—he suffered a stress reaction in his right scapula—we can expect him to command a hefty salary on his next deal.
"DeGrom, like Judge, hasn’t discussed his desires aloud, but some believe Mets writer Mike Puma may prove close to correct with his estimate it’ll take $50 million or close to keep deGrom in Queens," Heyman wrote in early September.
If deGrom does opt out, the Atlanta Braves could be a threat to steal him from their NL East rivals. At least, that was the view over the summer.
"There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him," ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted in July.
The Mets and Braves are tied atop the division standings, and it's safe to say that Atlanta would prefer to be the heavy favorite in the division next year. Adding a healthy deGrom to the starting rotation would certainly help accomplish that.
Prediction: deGrom opts out and signs with Atlanta
Trea Turner
Trea Turner may not be as much of a household name as Judge or deGrom, but the Dodgers shortstop is one of the top players set to hit the market.
According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the two-time All-Star has not progressed in extension talks with the Dodgers at all this season:
"The Dodgers broached the idea of a long-term future with Turner’s team over the winter but didn’t get into specifics. Turner told them he was willing to have talks until the start of the regular season. The Dodgers informed Turner shortly before the start of the year they wouldn’t make him a formal offer, and there haven’t been any discussions between the two sides about an extension since."
L.A. typically isn't afraid to spend to contend, so the question here is whether the Dodgers value Turner enough to meet his asking price. The other factor is that Turner is far from the only big-name shortstop likely to be available.
Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and the Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa certainly sounds as if he'll opt out and seek a new deal.
"I’m the product here, and if they want my product, they've just got to come get it," Correa said, per Max Weisman of the New York Post.
Turner will still be in high demand, but he might not have as many suitors as he would like. The prediction here is that this keeps his price point low enough that Los Angeles is comfortable locking him up long-term.
According to Ardaya, Turner has reportedly talked about how comfortable he is with the Dodgers as a long-term employer.
Prediction: Turner re-signs with Los Angeles