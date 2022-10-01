2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Predictions for Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner

1 of 3

Aaron Judge (Elsa/Getty Images)

Judge could have already cashed in with the Yankees, but he rejected New York's seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer in the offseason.

"Judge wanted close to the 10-year, $360 million contract extension that center fielder Mike Trout received from the Los Angeles Angels," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote in April.

Given his historic season, Judge's price tag has only gone up.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently polled 14 anonymous baseball executives about Judge's future contract value. The predictions averaged out to 8.6 years and just below $320 million. According to McDaniel, multiple experts put Judge's value just over Trout's annual salary.

Trout is making $35.5 million annually, according to Spotrac.

Not all of those questioned by McDaniel believe that Judge will be in Yankees pinstripes next season, either. According to McDaniel, two execs picked the New York Mets, two predicted the San Francisco Giants, and one guessed either the Giants or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The prediction here, though, is that New York finds a way to retain Judge. The Yankees love being a high-profile team and love having stars on their roster. Judge is the biggest in the sport right now, and he's played a huge role in putting New York atop the AL East standings.

A big spender like L.A. could certainly swoop in and snag Judge, but we know that the Yankees are already willing to pay him substantially. The prediction here is that they up their offer and keep Judge for the foreseeable future.

Prediction: Judge re-signs with New York

