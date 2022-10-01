WWE and AEW's Most Impressive New Talents in 2022October 1, 2022
The future of professional wrestling is in good hands thanks to the wealth of upcoming performers. The independent scene has produced a deep and diverse talent pool. Meanwhile, WWE and All Elite Wrestling have developed some fresh newcomers this year.
All Elite Wrestling has had some setbacks in 2022, but its greatest strength has been its focus on building new stars like The Acclaimed. Some of the company’s best storytelling helped to elevate its up-and-coming talent.
NXT 2.0 is a divisive subject among some fans. Rebooting the popular developmental brand drew criticism from some hardcore fans. However, many WWE fans enjoy the new approach, which focuses heavily on creating various characters.
No matter how you felt about the reboot, there are a few standouts on the roster who could become assets to Raw or SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft. The next group of call-ups will present an intriguing challenge for Triple H because he seemingly wasn’t as involved in their journey.
Nevertheless, there are some promising options available. Let’s look at WWE and AEW’s most impressive new talents in 2022.
He Don't Miss
Wheeler Yuta
Wheeler Yuta’s admission into The Blackpool Combat Club was one of the best examples of how to use established stars to elevate a new name this year. After he earned William Regal’s respect at St. Patrick's Day Slam, he quickly blossomed into one of the breakout stars of 2022, earning a loud reaction at shows during the spring.
The 25-year-old went on to defeat Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard of Honor. Then, he represented AEW in NJPW’s 29th Best of the Super Juniors tournament. His rivalry with Daniel Garcia has produced two fantastic matches.
Carmelo Hayes
Carmelo Hayes was a bright spot on NXT 2.0, producing excellent matches as a two-time North American champion. Even more, he and Trick Williams became one of the most entertaining acts on the brand.
Fans of his work as an independent wrestler already knew he was a phenomenal in-ring competitor. Now, the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament winner has come into his own as a talker as well. He has all the tools, and he’s ready to move up to the main roster.
Two Promising Acquisitions
Raquel Rodriguez
WWE clearly thinks highly of Raquel Rodriguez, and the former NXT women’s champion has been a great addition to SmackDown. She had an impressive showing against Ronda Rousey on May 13, answering her open challenge for the blue brand’s women’s title.
Last month, Rodriguez and Aliyah made it to the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The two upset the favorites, Damage CTRL, to win in the main event of the Aug. 29 episode of Raw.
They dropped the titles to Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky two weeks later, but expect to see more of the Texan.
Toni Storm
Toni Storm has been the fastest rising star of AEW’s women’s division this year. The decorated champion debuted on the Mar. 30 edition of Dynamite and rapidly became a sensational signing.
Her eye-catching matches and interim women’s championship win at All Out have made her the most impactful female star to join the roster in 2022. We’re looking forward to more title defenses, including an inevitable showdown with lineal titleholder Thunder Rosa.
A Promising Second Act
Jamie Hayter
We can’t talk about budding stars in AEW’s women’s division without mentioning Jamie Hayter. Britt Baker’s enforcer signed with the company in August 2021 following a noteworthy run with Stardom and an amazing body transformation.
Her unstable friendship with Baker and recent performances have made her a fan favorite. The English wrestler received the loudest reaction during the fatal four-way match at All Out, and chants continued to break out at shows for the last few weeks. Tony Khan has to capitalize on her popularity soon.
Roxanne Perez
Roxanne Perez was an excellent NXT signee. As Rok-C, she turned heads during her run with Reality of Wrestling and Ring of Honor.
The Prodigy has already made a mark on NXT as the 2022 Women's Breakout Tournament winner and a former tag team champion. She also had a tremendous match against Japanese legend Meiko Satomura on Sept. 6.
WWE may not have plans to call the 20-year-old up to the main roster as soon as Hayes. However, she is still someone to keep an eye on because she’s destined to become the face of NXT’s women’s division.
Prominent Stablemates
Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa’s organic rise into a standalone star has been a pleasant surprise. It was a questionable decision to distance him from his real-life brothers, The Usos.
Nevertheless, giving him his own identity and introducing him to NXT fans first worked out well for the Samoan wrestler. We won’t talk about the bizarre circumstances that forced him to vacate the North American title because his stint with the developmental brand was otherwise successful.
The newest member of The Bloodline helped to revitalize the stable, and we hope to see him hold championship gold again soon.
Daniel Garcia
AEW has done a fantastic job integrating Daniel Garcia into one of its hottest stables and introducing him to a new fanbase. His struggle to choose between his obligation to Chris Jericho and his idolization of Bryan Danielson has produced one of the top storylines of 2022.
Red Death handed his idol a devastating loss at Fight For The Fallen four days after an outstanding match against Yuta for the ROH Pure title at Death Before Dishonor. He and Danielson also delivered an exceptional best-two-out-of-three falls bout on Aug. 17.
Finally, rapper Westside Gunn accompanied the Buffalo native to the ring ahead of his homecoming victory over Yuta on the Sept. 7 episode of Dynamite. Expect to see the new Pure champion play a big part in Jericho and Danielson’s ongoing rivalry.
The Next Generation
HOOK
HOOK’s transition from a meme on Twitter into a legitimate golden boy for AEW is one of the most fascinating success stories in pro wrestling right now. Sometimes it’s still unclear how he caught on so quickly.
After all, some internet sensations don’t translate into this kind of universal praise at live shows. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old has the swagger, a unique look and an awesome theme song from Action Bronson.
More importantly, the second-generation wrestler can go. If he couldn’t deliver picture-perfect suplexes when the bell rings, his presentation or the ovation he receives would be easy to dismiss.
AEW has something special on its hands, and it would be wise to continue to develop him at a steady pace. It may be tempting to rush him ahead, but there is plenty of time to mold him into one of its brightest stars.
Bron Breakker
Since the premiere of NXT 2.0, WWE has made it clear that Bron Breakker is the next big thing. Fans immediately connected with him because he resembles The Steiner Brothers.
The 24-year-old is like the product of a fusion dance between his father, Rick Steiner, and his uncle, Scott Steiner. He has a similar build, all the same mannerisms, and even speaks with Big Poppa Pump’s unmistakable cadence. Breakker also wears a single and his dad’s boots and uses the Steiner Recliner.
Still, he isn’t merely a cover act. The Georgia native has charisma and knows how to turn up the intensity when necessary. It shouldn’t surprise anyone to see him step up to the main roster soon and become a key player in WWE’s plans for the future.