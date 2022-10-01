0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE

The future of professional wrestling is in good hands thanks to the wealth of upcoming performers. The independent scene has produced a deep and diverse talent pool. Meanwhile, WWE and All Elite Wrestling have developed some fresh newcomers this year.

All Elite Wrestling has had some setbacks in 2022, but its greatest strength has been its focus on building new stars like The Acclaimed. Some of the company’s best storytelling helped to elevate its up-and-coming talent.

NXT 2.0 is a divisive subject among some fans. Rebooting the popular developmental brand drew criticism from some hardcore fans. However, many WWE fans enjoy the new approach, which focuses heavily on creating various characters.

No matter how you felt about the reboot, there are a few standouts on the roster who could become assets to Raw or SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft. The next group of call-ups will present an intriguing challenge for Triple H because he seemingly wasn’t as involved in their journey.

Nevertheless, there are some promising options available. Let’s look at WWE and AEW’s most impressive new talents in 2022.