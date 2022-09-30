X

    Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 30, 2022

    James Wiseman (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

    James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

    Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.

    The game took place at Japan's Saitama Super Arena as part of the 2022 NBA Japan Games as the Warriors prepare to begin defense of their latest championship.

    Here's a look at some reaction to Wiseman's performance:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    This might be the highlight of the preseason opener for the Warriors — Donte DiVincenzo saves a near turnover, one-hand transition find for a James Wiseman dunk on Porzingis <a href="https://t.co/XoobA8LVbs">pic.twitter.com/XoobA8LVbs</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    It’s really good to see James Wiseman healthy and moving well. I’m a believer that he’s going to be very good.

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    The Golden State Warriors bringing back their nucleus from a championship team and then gradually unleashing healthy James Wiseman is not gonna be fun for anybody this season.

    James Wiseman Stan Account @goIdenstate1

    Broooooooooo Steph Curry &amp; James Wiseman pick n roll gon be the most dangerous play all season <a href="https://t.co/KMtqQwEPws">https://t.co/KMtqQwEPws</a>

    Stephen CurGOAT🏆🏆🏆🏆 @StephGotNext4

    James Wiseman and Donte DiVincenzo this morning <a href="https://t.co/E98GtCK13i">pic.twitter.com/E98GtCK13i</a>

    TJ @TraMurr

    James Wiseman has 4 dunks in 13 minutes. 13 minutes!!! Just using his physical talent. Yall tried to tell me that Moody &amp; Kuminga were better prospects &amp; that they are more ready to help that team. There is only one prospect that takes them to another level and it isn't those 2.

    Itz_Muss @muss_tapha10

    James Wiseman 🔥 is ready for the season. <br>Been the best player on the floor today.

    Eternal @PantherGodBast

    Saw enough from Wiseman to stick beside what I been saying the last two seasons<br><br>The Warriors are an extremely balanced and dangerous team with a healthy James Wiseman<br><br>Whenever he starts over Looney the Warriors will one of if not THE best starting 5 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAJapanGames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAJapanGames</a>

    Steven Carmona @SteveCarmonaNOW

    James Wiseman is so damn nasty ya’ll.

    Vince 🌉 🏆 (0-0) @DubsSZN2023

    James Wiseman is showing me some promise today. Hope he can further develop his skills more.

    River Brown @DuragRiv

    James wiseman has been the best warrior on the floor

    Adam King @Adamking91

    Wiseman really is in a perfect spot right now. Absolutely no pressure to do anything other than continue to improve at his own pace. Definitely gives the Warriors a different look on both ends of the floor.

    It was otherwise a quiet night for Golden State's marquee names. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combined to shoot 4-of-26 from the field. Klay Thompson missed the contest as the Dubs ease him into the preseason.

    Rui Hachimura paced Washington with 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

    The Warriors and Wizards play another exhibition game Sunday at Saitama Super Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET on NBA TV.

