Warriors Fans Hype James Wiseman After Posterizing Porzingis, Dominating Wizards

James Wiseman (PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

James Wiseman received praise as he led all players with 20 points to help the Golden State Warriors open the preseason with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a knee injury, also recorded eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. He knocked down eight of his 11 field-goal attempts and delivered multiple highlight-reel plays.

The game took place at Japan's Saitama Super Arena as part of the 2022 NBA Japan Games as the Warriors prepare to begin defense of their latest championship.

Here's a look at some reaction to Wiseman's performance:

It was otherwise a quiet night for Golden State's marquee names. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combined to shoot 4-of-26 from the field. Klay Thompson missed the contest as the Dubs ease him into the preseason.

Rui Hachimura paced Washington with 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

The Warriors and Wizards play another exhibition game Sunday at Saitama Super Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET on NBA TV.