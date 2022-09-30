MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Mets vs. Braves and Most Pivotal Series Remaining

0 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The last division title to be clinched in Major League Baseball could go down to the final day of the regular season.

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are separated by one game in the National League East entering the three-game set that begins in Atlanta on Friday.

The season series between the NL East rivals suggests we may not see a ton of movement in the standings over the next three days. The Mets have a slight 9-7 edge in the season series.

Atlanta took three of four games in the most recent series between the NL East rivals inside Truist Park in August.

New York will try to reverse the result this time around by throwing in Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Atlanta will counter with its two best pitchers, Max Fried and Kyle Wright.

The Mets-Braves series should capture the attention of the baseball-watching public this weekend, but there are a few more important series to watch between now and the end of the regular season on Wednesday.

The last two wild-card spots in each league have yet to be clinched. The math is much easier to follow in the American League, where the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners are close to locking up postseason berths.

The San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers are fighting for the last two NL wild-card spots. San Diego leads Philadelphia by 2.5 games, and the Phillies have a half-game advantage over the Brewers.