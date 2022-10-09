Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Results

2 of 6

Credit: WWE

The Wells Fargo Center was riddled with jeers when Ronda Rousey was in control of the SmackDown Women's Championship match, as the crowd was firmly behind Liv Morgan from the start.

Morgan entered the match looking more like a star than ever before, decked out in purple-and-green ring gear and wielding a decorated baseball bat to fit the theme of the night. Against any other opponent, she would have been a shoo-in to retain her title.

She put up a good fight and didn't even properly submit—instead she passed out and the referee called the match—but all the boos didn't prevent a new SmackDown women's champion being crowned.

Morgan's run with the belt never quite got out of the "lucky to just have won it in the first place" range, and dropping it back to the former UFC star comes off like business as usual and going back to the original plan after a brief detour.

At this point, it seems Rousey is just too big of a star for WWE to resist being champion heading into WrestleMania 39 season, while Morgan will have to take a step back and find a new role to play as a fan favorite no longer in the title scene.

