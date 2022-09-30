MLB Rumors: Mets' No. 1 Prospect Francisco Álvarez Called Up Ahead of Playoffs

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets have called up top-ranked prospect Francisco Álvarez, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Álvarez is the Mets' No. 1 ranked prospect, per MLB.com. He has a chance to see time as New York's designated hitter, especially against left-handers, for the playoffs, Sherman added.

Since the Mets acquired Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf at the trade deadline, the duo has mostly split time at designated hitter.

Vogelbach is particularly potent against righties, slashing .257/.380/.493 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI. Ruf, meanwhile, is better against lefties, hitting .222/.322/.430 with nine home runs and 27 RBI.

Álvarez split the 2022 campaign with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, New York's Double-A affiliate, and the Syracuse Mets, the team's Triple-A affiliate. In 112 combined games, he hit .260/.374/.511 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI.

In 45 games with Syracuse, Álvarez hit .234/.382/.443 with nine home runs and 31 RBI.

The 20-year-old was great against left-handed pitching this season, slashing .315/.424/.595 with eight home runs and 23 RBI.

Álvarez, a catcher, signed with the Mets for $2.7 million as an international free agent in July 2018. In addition to being New York's top prospect, he is also the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball, sitting ahead of Gunnar Henderson, Corbin Carroll and Grayson Rodriguez.

The Mets are first in the NL East with a 98-58 record and are expected to make a solid postseason run. However, the club has yet to win the division crown, with the Atlanta Braves still in the running with a 97-59 record.

The Mets and Braves will kick off a three-game series in Atlanta on Friday, which could ultimately determine who wins the division. New York will then close out the season at home against the Washington Nationals.