Jean Segura Calls Phillies Offense 'Embarrassing' After Sweep vs. Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies veteran Jean Segura didn't hold back when speaking to reporters about the team's offense following their fifth straight loss on Thursday.

"We've got way too many good hitters here to score three runs [in three games] against that team. To be honest, it's embarrassing," Segura said after a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

The Phillies scored three runs across 27 innings against the Cubs as their offense struggled to get anything going, recording five hits.

Philadelphia's offense has been a liability in the second half of September. Aside from posting 11 runs against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 20, the Phillies are averaging 3.3 runs per game since Sept. 13.

Segura has been one of the few members of the Philadelphia offense that has contributed since Sept. 13, entering Thursday's game slashing .240/.333/.320 with one home run and three RBI on 12 hits in 14 games.

Star outfielder Bryce Harper has mainly served as the team's designated hitter this season after missing 52 games with a broken thumb and then suffering an elbow injury. He's been abysmal since Sept. 13, entering Thursday's game slashing .177/.262/.353 with two home runs and nine RBI on nine hits in 14 games.

Entering September, it seemed like the Phillies were going to earn a spot in the postseason, but with Thursday's loss, the team is now tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

With the team in danger of missing the playoffs for the 11th straight season, they'll need to show some urgency in their final two series against the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

The Phillies have a 58.5 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. The Brewers have a 44.5 percent chance.

If the Phillies and Brewers end up tied when the regular season ends, Philadelphia owns the tiebreaker, having won four of six games against Milwaukee this year.