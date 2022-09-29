Buccaneers' Tom Brady Donating to Florida Disaster Fund in Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is donating to the Florida Disaster Fund in the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction in the state, and he is encouraging others to do so as well:

Brady and the Buccaneers relocated to the Miami Dolphins' facilities to practice this week in an effort to avoid the direct path of the storm.

While the league monitored the situation, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played as scheduled. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis was the contingency site if the game could not be played in Tampa Bay.

According to Amir Vera, Eric Levenson, Jason Hanna and Nouran Salahieh of CNN, at least 15 people have died as a result of Hurricane Ian's torrential rains, winds and flooding from storm surge.

While it was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida on Wednesday, it is expected to regain strength and become a Category 1 hurricane by the time it makes landfall again in South Carolina on Friday.