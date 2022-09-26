Bucs to Practice at Dolphins' Facility Amid Hurricane Ian; Status of Chiefs Game TBD

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly heading south to avoid the path of Hurricane Ian.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFC South team will evacuate Tuesday with the storm "looming" and practice at the Miami Dolphins' training facility ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game is scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay. Schefter noted the NFL is monitoring the storm before deciding whether changes need to be made.

While the Dolphins would typically be using their practice facility when the Buccaneers are scheduled to do so, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that will not be an issue because Miami will be in Cincinnati for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

Amir Vera, Holly Yan, Jennifer Gray and Nouran Salahieh of CNN noted Hurricane Ian is a Category 2 storm as of Monday. Hurricane conditions could hit Florida by Wednesday, and forecasters believe there could be winds of more than 111 mph.

Tampa Bay is among the cities that could face damaging winds and storm conditions and is included in the stretch of Western Florida that is under a storm surge warning.

As for football, Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs is scheduled for prime time. The national stage is not surprising given the marquee quarterback matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but the status of the game is up in the air.

It is the second of three straight home games for Tampa Bay, which lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 and is scheduled to host the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

The Buccaneers are 2-1 on the season.