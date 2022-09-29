Cardinals' Yadier Molina to Manage Puerto Rico at 2023 World Baseball Classic

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even though he will be retiring as a player after the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Yadier Molina is going to be around the sport for the World Baseball Classic.

The Puerto Rico Baseball Federation announced Thursday that Molina will manage the island's roster during the 2023 WBC.

When Molina signed a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals in August 2021, he announced the 2022 season would be his last.

"Well, it's enough," Molina told reporters regarding his decision to walk away. "I mean, 19 years is a long career, and my position is a tough one. Right now, I would like to do my best, and I'm going to train my body hard, but it's hard to keep up with this game to a high level right now when you’re 39."

Even though Molina has spent 19 years in the big leagues, he doesn't appear eager to leave baseball behind altogether.

In April, it was announced Molina was going to manage a winter ball team in Venezuela next offseason.

Puerto Rico's announcement that Molina will manage the squad in the 2023 World Baseball Classic comes amid turnover behind the scenes for the commonwealth's baseball team.

General manager Eduardo Pérez stepped down earlier this month because no one told him Molina was being hired as manager. Pérez wanted to hire Joe Espada, who is currently a bench coach for the Houston Astros, as the club's skipper.

Molina has played for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic since the tournament's inception in 2006. The Puerto Rican team was the runner-up in 2013 and 2017.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will run from March 8-21. Taiwan, Japan and the United States will host pool play. The semifinals and championship will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami.