MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Wild Card Standings and Bracket Review Entering Last Week

One of the six wild-card spots in the Major League Baseball postseason has been spoken for with one week left in the regular season.

The Atlanta Braves or New York Mets will fill the clinched first wild-card spot in the National League. The two teams square off in a three-game series that begins on Friday. The second-place finisher in the NL East will be the top wild card.

That is the only confirmed piece of the wild-card race as the expanded postseason draws closer.

The Toronto Blue Jays are next in line to clinch a playoff berth. They enter Thursday with a 6.5-game advantage over the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto is still fighting with the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners for positioning, but it can at least confirm its postseason spot with one more win.

The National League wild-card race is down to three teams, but it may be the messiest playoff race left.

The San Diego Padres surged ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the last week. The Phillies went 3-7 in their last 10 games to drop to just a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee owns the better schedule on paper compared to Philadelphia, and it looks like the only franchise on the outside of the playoff spots entering Thursday that could earn a spot in the postseason field.