Report: Browns' Myles Garrett Ticketed Twice for Driving over 100 MPH Before Crash

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who suffered multiple injuries in a single-car crash this week, has reportedly been stopped multiple times by police for speeding since joining the Browns in 2017.

According to Phil Trexler and Bri Buckley of 3News in Cleveland, Garrett has been pulled over for speeding at least six times over the past six years, including two stops in September 2021 during a 24-hour period.

During those two stops, Garrett was cited for driving 120 mph and 105 mph, and he was ticketed both times, paying fines totaling more than $500.

Police are still investigating the cause of this week's crash.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Monday that Garrett suffered cuts, bruises, a sprained shoulder and a strained biceps in the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near Wadsworth, Ohio, after Garrett left the Browns' practice facility in Berea, Ohio.

Garrett reportedly drove his 2021 Porsche off the road and flipped the vehicle before it came to a stop. In addition to Garrett, a female passenger also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol added that it did not suspect Garrett was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

According to Trotter, the Browns haven't yet ruled out the possibility of Garrett playing against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday despite his injuries.

Garrett is among the NFL's most dominant pass-rushers, registering 61.5 sacks in 71 career regular-season games since the Browns selected him first overall in the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

He entered 2022 having recorded double-digit sacks in four consecutive seasons, including a career-high 16 last year, which netted him his third career Pro Bowl nod and second first-team All-Pro selection.

In three games for the 2-1 Browns so far this season, Garrett has three sacks, as well as seven tackles, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble.