Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Toxic Attraction, Saraya and More

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported that a main roster promotion for Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane has been in the works for awhile.

That shouldn't be much of a surprise to those who have paid attention over the last two months. The pair have already made two appearances on SmackDown, and their run in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament might have proved more fruitful had it not been for a concussion suffered by Dolin.

Dolin and Jane are two-time NXT women's tag team champions and have been prominently featured in the brand's women's division alongside singles champion Mandy Rose.

Speaking of Rose, she discussed a move to the main roster on Out of Character with Ryan Satin (h/t Blake Lovell of 411Mania), and said it would be great to potentially mix it up with Damage CTRL, but she wants to know Toxic Attraction are ready for the grind of Raw and SmackDown first.

The group has been so dominant in the year or so that it has been together that one would have to assume a call-up is coming.

Rose is a polarizing performer, but she has held her own against more experienced competitors while Dolin and Jayne have been the lifeblood of the NXT tag division for much of their time together.

Taking them to Raw or SmackDown would likely benefit all involved, but only if there are solid creative plans in place. The last thing that should happen to a group as decorated as Toxic Attraction is for them to lose momentum out of the gate and eventually fade into the background.

